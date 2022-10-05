SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate.

Savannah Greek Festival

When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8

Where: Hellenic Community Center

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information is available through the link here.

Sulfur Street Fair and Native Plant Sale

When: Friday, October 7 at 5 p.m.

Where: Sulfur Studios

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information is available through the link here.

The Best of the Bay Street Cabaret

When: Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Club One

Price: Starting at $20 per person

More information is available through the link here.

First Friday for Folk Music

When: Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Savannah

Price: $10

More information is available through the link here.

Culture & Comedy

When: Friday, October 7 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Wormhole

Price: $10-$15

More information is available through the link here.

Savannah October Ride

When: Saturday, October 8 at 9 a.m.

Where: 681 Fort Argyle Rd

Price: Free

More information is available through the link here.

Cornhole Tournament with One Love Animal Rescue

When: Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m.

Where: Southbound Brewing Company

Price: $30 per person, $50 per team

More information is available through the link here.

Phil the Park

When: Saturday, October 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free

More information is available through the link here.

Drag Me to the Moon BRUNCH

When: Sunday, October 9 at 12 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: $45 per person

More information is available through the link here.

Spooky Yoga under the Full Moon!

When: Sunday, October 9 at 8 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: $25

More information is available through the link here.