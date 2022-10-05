SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fall has found its way to Savannah and there’s plenty to do this weekend to celebrate.
Savannah Greek Festival
When: Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 8
Where: Hellenic Community Center
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information is available through the link here.
Sulfur Street Fair and Native Plant Sale
When: Friday, October 7 at 5 p.m.
Where: Sulfur Studios
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information is available through the link here.
The Best of the Bay Street Cabaret
When: Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Club One
Price: Starting at $20 per person
More information is available through the link here.
First Friday for Folk Music
When: Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: First Presbyterian Church of Savannah
Price: $10
More information is available through the link here.
Culture & Comedy
When: Friday, October 7 at 8 p.m.
Where: The Wormhole
Price: $10-$15
More information is available through the link here.
Savannah October Ride
When: Saturday, October 8 at 9 a.m.
Where: 681 Fort Argyle Rd
Price: Free
More information is available through the link here.
Cornhole Tournament with One Love Animal Rescue
When: Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m.
Where: Southbound Brewing Company
Price: $30 per person, $50 per team
More information is available through the link here.
Phil the Park
When: Saturday, October 8 at 4:30 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free
More information is available through the link here.
Drag Me to the Moon BRUNCH
When: Sunday, October 9 at 12 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: $45 per person
More information is available through the link here.
Spooky Yoga under the Full Moon!
When: Sunday, October 9 at 8 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: $25
More information is available through the link here.