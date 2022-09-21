SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend in Savannah is packed full of events you are sure to enjoy. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in Savannah to help you get your weekend planned out.

41st Savannah Jazz Festival Friday

When: Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free

More information is available through the link here.

Cinema Savannah Presents: God’s Country

When: Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center

Price: $10 at the door

More information is available through the link here.

Savannah Out of the Darkness Walk

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

Where: Lake Mayer Park

Price: Registration is encouraged, a price is not listed.

More information is available through the link here.

Savannah Comic Con

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Savannah Convention Center

Price: Tickets start at $15 for Sunday, $20 for Saturday. Kids 10 and under get free admission.

More information is available through the link here.

Pete the Cat

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25

Where: Savannah Children’s Theatre

Price: Tickets start at a little over $20 for children, military and seniors. They are just under $25 for others.

More information is available through the link here.

Plant and Seed Swap

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

Where: Southwest Chatham Library

Price: Free

More information is available through the link here.

Savannah Day of Peace: Peace in the Park

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m.

Where: Daffin Park

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information is available through the link here.

Meet the Reptiles

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Free to attend, parking is $5.

More information is available through the link here.

Pack Walk with Renegade Paws Rescue

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: $5 parking fee

More information is available through the link here.

Graphic Novel Book Club

When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:15 p.m.

Where: E Shaver Bookseller

Price: Free to attend, RSVP required.

More information is available through the link here.