SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend in Savannah is packed full of events you are sure to enjoy. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in Savannah to help you get your weekend planned out.
41st Savannah Jazz Festival Friday
When: Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free
More information is available through the link here.
Cinema Savannah Presents: God’s Country
When: Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center
Price: $10 at the door
More information is available through the link here.
Savannah Out of the Darkness Walk
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: Lake Mayer Park
Price: Registration is encouraged, a price is not listed.
More information is available through the link here.
Savannah Comic Con
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 25
Where: Savannah Convention Center
Price: Tickets start at $15 for Sunday, $20 for Saturday. Kids 10 and under get free admission.
More information is available through the link here.
Pete the Cat
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25
Where: Savannah Children’s Theatre
Price: Tickets start at a little over $20 for children, military and seniors. They are just under $25 for others.
More information is available through the link here.
Plant and Seed Swap
When: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: Southwest Chatham Library
Price: Free
More information is available through the link here.
Savannah Day of Peace: Peace in the Park
When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 12 p.m.
Where: Daffin Park
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information is available through the link here.
Meet the Reptiles
When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Free to attend, parking is $5.
More information is available through the link here.
Pack Walk with Renegade Paws Rescue
When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: $5 parking fee
More information is available through the link here.
Graphic Novel Book Club
When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5:15 p.m.
Where: E Shaver Bookseller
Price: Free to attend, RSVP required.
More information is available through the link here.