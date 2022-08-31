SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah.

Farewell To Summer – Labor Day Celebration

When: Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5.

Where: JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District

Price: Free

Rockabye: A Campy, Cosmic, Musical Comedy

When: All weekend

Where: Bay Street Theatre/Club One

Price: $20 per person

September’s Totally Awesome First Friday Comedy

When: Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m.

Where: Totally Awesome Bar

Price: $5

Renegade Paws Rescue Charity Yard Sale

When: Saturday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 1218 Waters Ave

Price: No entry fee.

Fire Without Matches

When: Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: $5 per person and $5 parking fee. Call the visitor center to sign up.

Dog Days Presents.. JACUZZI BOYS + JOSHYDROP + PSYCHIC DEATH + KLEPT

When: Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Lodge of Sorrows

Price: $20 per person

Meet the Reptiles

When: Sunday, September 4 at 11 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free

Street Food & Poetry Festival

When: Sunday, September 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 3 Points Food Court

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Hot Pepper Eating Contest – 2022

When: Sunday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bull Street Taco

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Movies in the Park | Grease

When: Sunday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District

Price: Free

