SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah.
Farewell To Summer – Labor Day Celebration
When: Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5.
Where: JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District
Price: Free
For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Rockabye: A Campy, Cosmic, Musical Comedy
When: All weekend
Where: Bay Street Theatre/Club One
Price: $20 per person
For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.
September’s Totally Awesome First Friday Comedy
When: Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m.
Where: Totally Awesome Bar
Price: $5
For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Renegade Paws Rescue Charity Yard Sale
When: Saturday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 1218 Waters Ave
Price: No entry fee.
For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Fire Without Matches
When: Saturday, September 3 at 2 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: $5 per person and $5 parking fee. Call the visitor center to sign up.
For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Dog Days Presents.. JACUZZI BOYS + JOSHYDROP + PSYCHIC DEATH + KLEPT
When: Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m.
Where: Lodge of Sorrows
Price: $20 per person
For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Meet the Reptiles
When: Sunday, September 4 at 11 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free
For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Street Food & Poetry Festival
When: Sunday, September 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 3 Points Food Court
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Hot Pepper Eating Contest – 2022
When: Sunday, September 4 at 6 p.m.
Where: Bull Street Taco
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.
Movies in the Park | Grease
When: Sunday, September 4 at 7 p.m.
Where: Plant Riverside District
Price: Free
For more information, you can visit the event page by clicking or tapping on the link here.