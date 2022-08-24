SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is not over, but the school year has started. This means that weekends are more important than ever when you want to enjoy the weather. Here’s a list of some things that are happening in Savannah this weekend to help you plan out your adventures around town.

Marsh Hike

When: Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Ashley McBryde at Lucas Theatre for the Arts

When: Friday, August 26 at 8 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts

Price: Tickets start at $39

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

First Annual BBQ cook-off

When: Saturday, August 27 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (opens to the public at 12 p.m.)

Where: Daffin Park

Price: No price is listed on the event page

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Graveface Oddities Market at the Lodge of Sorrows!

When: Saturday, August 27 at noon

Where: 415 West Boundary Street

Price: $5 for regular admission, $20 for early bird entry. Early bird entry also gives you access to the museum

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Andrea & Mud LIVE at Over Yonder!

When: Saturday, August 27 at 4 p.m., music starts at 3 p.m.

Where: Moodright’s

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Celebrating 11 Years!

When: Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m.

Where: Coastal Empire Beer Co.

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Discussion of THE SAVANNAH GONDOLIER by Leigh Ebberwein

When: Sunday, August 28 at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Meet the reptiles

When: Sunday, August 28 at 10 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Goat Yoga

When: Sunday, August 28 at 11 a.m.

Where: Coastal Empire Beer Co.

Price: Ticket prices vary, but they are generally $30 (and include a beer for those over 21)

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

Movies in the Park | Toy Story

When: Sunday, August 28 at 7 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District

Price: Free to attend

More information about this event can be found through the link here.

If you have an event coming up this weekend or on another weekend, send an email with the details of the event to Digital@wsav.com so that it can be added to this or upcoming lists.