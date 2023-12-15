SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There’s more holiday fun in store this weekend. Check out these interesting events and experiences perfect for a friend get-together or a date night!

Go back in time and experience a 1940s radio show. This variety show will feature music, comedy and vintage commercials to pay homage to the “Golden Age of Radio.”

You’ll even see some familiar faces from WSAV.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 P.M.

Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Avenue, Tybee Island, Georgia 31328

Price: General ($20), Youth 17 and under ($15), VIP table ($45, with complimentary champagne)

Picture-perfect Mistletoe Falls, a quaint town enveloped in perpetual holiday spirit, is thrust into turmoil as its cherished Christmas Festival hangs in the balance.

It is up to a big city girl and a general store owner to save the Christmas Festival and the town’s holiday spirit.

When: Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (7 p.m.)

Where: Club One, 1 Jefferson Street, Savannah, Georgia, 31401, United States

Price: $25

Have a laugh this weekend with a performance by Boston Comedy Festival Finalist Alex Velluto.

With his sharp observational humor and piercing punchlines, Velluto effortlessly connects with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: District Live at Plant Riverside, 400 W River St. Savannah GA 31401

Price: $25

A Slice of Standup

Featuring up-and-coming comedians Nate Allen and Phil Carter, A Slice of Stand Up! Nationally touring stand-up comedy acts right here in Savannah for one night only!

When: Friday at 10 p.m.

Where: Front Porch Improv Theatre, 210 W Victory Drive, Savannah GA 31405

Price: $10

A big bingo party with rounds of wild festive bingo, comedian presenters, Christmas music, dancing on tables, rave rounds, lip-sync battles and marvelous prizes.

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Where: Victory North

Price: $25 – $30

This family-friendly event will bring together neighbors and visitors to celebrate the holidays with a 100% chance of snow!

There will be snow sledding, train rides, bounce houses and rock climbing. The festival will also feature food trucks, hot cocoa and the Christmas market full of local vendors.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: SAVANNAH’S HISTORIC KEHOE IRON WORKS, 660 E. Broughton St.

Price: $20 (advance) $25 (at the door)

Grab your favorite festive pajamas and watch the Christmas classic “The Polar Express” and receive a special sleigh bell to ring with free cookies and concessions.

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: Trustees’ Theater, 216 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free for SCAD cardholders and the general public after a donation of a non-perishable food item to benefit America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. (Reserve free ticket online)

With a visit from Santa, this benefit will feature live music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and more.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Goshen Park Commercial Center, 135 Goshen Road Ext, Rincon, GA

Price: Free

Vote for your favorite gingerbread house among engineers, contractors and architects as all proceeds go to Make-A-Wish to grant life-changing wishes for children.

When: All month until Jan. 1

Where: Thompson Hotel, 201 Port Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Donation

Come with your best ugly sweater, Santa costume and reindeer regalia, and visit various bars to sample new drinks, live music and take in all the Savannah holiday vibes.

When: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Where: Various Bars

Price: $14

This magical holiday event will offer delicious food, heartwarming photo-ops and enchanting meet-and-greet opportunities with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch for the whole family to enjoy.

When: Sunday at 11 a.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District – Salzburg Ballroom, 400 West River Street

Price: $62

This market will showcase a lineup of farmers, producers, vendors and more!

When: Sunday at 9 a.m.

Where: The Farm, Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, SC, 29910

Price: Free

