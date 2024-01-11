SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah will come alive this weekend with music, laughs and love all around to warm your heart this winter season.

The South’s best hockey teams will battle it out this weekend on the ice, reserve a seat while you can!

When: Friday 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena, 621 Stiles Avenue, Savannah, GA 31415

Price: $9 to $35

Join the fun and learn the art of contra, squares and waltzes accompanied by a live band. No experience is needed just dress casually, wear comfortable shoes and bring a water bottle.

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Frank G Murray Community Center of Wilmington Island, 125 Wilmington Island Rd

Price: $10 and $5 for SFMS members

After dark, gather around the campfire to make s’mores and learn about some of the constellations. Children will be able to make a constellation craft to take home. Call the Visitor Center to sign up.

(912-598-2300)

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park, 52 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411

Price: Admission ($2) Parking ($5)

Tybee MLK Celebration 2024

Open to all, enjoy a captivating program featuring entertainment by Deep, the Sanfoka Dance Troup, soloists, and speakers. Commemorating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and honoring those who continue to make a positive impact on our community.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Where: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Avenue, Tybee Island, Georgia 31328

Price: Free

Featuring themed drink and concessions specials, friendship bracelet trading, a photo booth, and an introduction featuring SCAD alum Jacob McKee, colorist for the film, come sing your Swiftie heart out at this special screening event. Taylor Swift Eras attire is strongly encouraged.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre, 32 Abercorn Street

Price: General Admission ($19.89) SCAD Card Holders, Students, seniors and military ($13.13)

Featured on Comedy Central and the Tonight Show, Pontillo will be headling the night of laughs.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Savannah Comedy Revue, 1 Jefferson St

Price: General ($15) VIP ($25)

‘I just had a vision!’ Flashback to the Y2K era with music from the golden age of pop!

When: Saturday and Sunday at 10 p.m.

Where: Elan Savannah, 301 Williamson Street

Price: $15 – $30

Bonaventure Historical Society Free Tours

This Second Sunday will be your chance for a historical walking tour of the beautiful, historic Bonaventure Cemetery. The tours will meet at Colonial Garden, follow the blue signs, or stop by the Visitor Center for directions.

When: Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Bonaventure Road

Price: Free

Enjoy a fun hiking date along a selected trail for couples! Since date nights are self-guided you can go any time on any day. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete.

All you need is your own mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Night Box. At DNB the following is in your digital date night box – to create a date to remember!!

When: Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

Where: 100 Tom Triplett Road Pooler, GA 31322

Price: Free