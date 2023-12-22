SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Don’t miss out on Savannah’s last round of holiday events with your dates, family or friends all weekend long!
Holiday Sip N’ Spin Workshop
Great for a date! Make a mess and spin the pottery wheel with all tools, studio glaze and firing of work included. Your piece of art will be ready to take home 2 to 4 weeks after the class.
When: Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Clayer & Co., 415 Bonaventure Rd
Price: $75
Holidays In The Park by The Collins Quarter
Enjoy their special holiday menu, holiday crafter drinks and live music by Isaac Smith Band. This merriment will be a celebration of the holidays you can share with friends and family.
When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Collins Quarter Forsyth, 621 Drayton Street
Price: Open to walk-in and reservations on Open Table
Bonaventure Cemetery After Dark: Gothic X-mas Weekend
Stranger than fiction, deep dive into secret societies, root doctors, crisis-crossed lovers, DaVinci Code connections, Area 51 relations, Harry Potter and much more with 30-year storyteller Shannon Scott.
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Bonaventure Road, Savannah, Ga 31404
Price: $44.95
Whoville Party at The Lost Square
Meet the Grinch and bring in the holidays like a Who with festive cocktails, music and decorations galore.
When: Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: The Lost Square, 412 Williamson St, Savannah, GA 31401
Price: Email to book
Holiday De Soto Street Market
You don’t want to miss this chance to shop small and handmade for the holidays! Beer, special holiday drinks, eats and chill De Soto hangs.
When: Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Two Tides Brewing Co., 12 West 41st Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Price: Free
Holiday Cookie Decorating
Children of all ages are invited to participate in a holiday cookie decorating class led by pastry chefs. Participants will take home their cookies and a keepsake apron.
When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Plant Riverside District – Turbine Café in Generator Hall, 400 W. River Street
Price: $20
Candlelight: Holiday Special Featuring “The Nutcracker” & More
Enjoy a magical live multi-sensory musical experience in a location never seen before in Savannah under the gentle glow of candlelight, with a program full of classic and traditional Christmas music.
When: Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 311 East Harris Street Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $57.50
Seligehride Hayride with Santa and his friends
Take a hayride with Santa. At the end of the ride, join in the Visitor Center for light refreshments and holiday music.
When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Fort McAllister State Historic Park, 3894 Fort McAllister Road, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Price: $20
Christmas Eve/Day Dining
Enjoy a three-course Christmas meal that will feature a mouthwatering specialty holiday menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!
When: Sunday and Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Pacci Italian Kitchen & Bar
Price: $60 via reservation on OpenTable