SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Don’t miss out on Savannah’s last round of holiday events with your dates, family or friends all weekend long!

Holiday Sip N’ Spin Workshop

Great for a date! Make a mess and spin the pottery wheel with all tools, studio glaze and firing of work included. Your piece of art will be ready to take home 2 to 4 weeks after the class.

When: Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Clayer & Co., 415 Bonaventure Rd

Price: $75

Holidays In The Park by The Collins Quarter

Enjoy their special holiday menu, holiday crafter drinks and live music by Isaac Smith Band. This merriment will be a celebration of the holidays you can share with friends and family.

When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Collins Quarter Forsyth, 621 Drayton Street

Price: Open to walk-in and reservations on Open Table

Bonaventure Cemetery After Dark: Gothic X-mas Weekend

Stranger than fiction, deep dive into secret societies, root doctors, crisis-crossed lovers, DaVinci Code connections, Area 51 relations, Harry Potter and much more with 30-year storyteller Shannon Scott.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Bonaventure Road, Savannah, Ga 31404

Price: $44.95

Whoville Party at The Lost Square

Meet the Grinch and bring in the holidays like a Who with festive cocktails, music and decorations galore.

When: Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: The Lost Square, 412 Williamson St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Email to book

Holiday De Soto Street Market

You don’t want to miss this chance to shop small and handmade for the holidays! Beer, special holiday drinks, eats and chill De Soto hangs.

When: Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Two Tides Brewing Co., 12 West 41st Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Holiday Cookie Decorating

Children of all ages are invited to participate in a holiday cookie decorating class led by pastry chefs. Participants will take home their cookies and a keepsake apron.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District – Turbine Café in Generator Hall, 400 W. River Street

Price: $20

Candlelight: Holiday Special Featuring “The Nutcracker” & More

Enjoy a magical live multi-sensory musical experience in a location never seen before in Savannah under the gentle glow of candlelight, with a program full of classic and traditional Christmas music.

When: Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 311 East Harris Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $57.50

Seligehride Hayride with Santa and his friends

Take a hayride with Santa. At the end of the ride, join in the Visitor Center for light refreshments and holiday music.

When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Fort McAllister State Historic Park, 3894 Fort McAllister Road, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price: $20

Christmas Eve/Day Dining

Enjoy a three-course Christmas meal that will feature a mouthwatering specialty holiday menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

When: Sunday and Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Pacci Italian Kitchen & Bar

Price: $60 via reservation on OpenTable