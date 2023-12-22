SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Don’t miss out on Savannah’s last round of holiday events with your dates, family or friends all weekend long!

Great for a date! Make a mess and spin the pottery wheel with all tools, studio glaze and firing of work included. Your piece of art will be ready to take home 2 to 4 weeks after the class.

When: Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Clayer & Co., 415 Bonaventure Rd

Price: $75

Holidays In The Park by The Collins Quarter

Enjoy their special holiday menu, holiday crafter drinks and live music by Isaac Smith Band. This merriment will be a celebration of the holidays you can share with friends and family.

When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Collins Quarter Forsyth, 621 Drayton Street

Price: Open to walk-in and reservations on Open Table

Bonaventure Cemetery After Dark: Gothic X-mas Weekend

Stranger than fiction, deep dive into secret societies, root doctors, crisis-crossed lovers, DaVinci Code connections, Area 51 relations, Harry Potter and much more with 30-year storyteller Shannon Scott.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Bonaventure Cemetery, 330 Bonaventure Road, Savannah, Ga 31404

Price: $44.95

Meet the Grinch and bring in the holidays like a Who with festive cocktails, music and decorations galore.

When: Friday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: The Lost Square, 412 Williamson St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Email to book

You don’t want to miss this chance to shop small and handmade for the holidays! Beer, special holiday drinks, eats and chill De Soto hangs.

When: Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Two Tides Brewing Co., 12 West 41st Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Children of all ages are invited to participate in a holiday cookie decorating class led by pastry chefs. Participants will take home their cookies and a keepsake apron.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District – Turbine Café in Generator Hall, 400 W. River Street

Price: $20

Enjoy a magical live multi-sensory musical experience in a location never seen before in Savannah under the gentle glow of candlelight, with a program full of classic and traditional Christmas music.

When: Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 311 East Harris Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $57.50

Take a hayride with Santa. At the end of the ride, join in the Visitor Center for light refreshments and holiday music.

When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Fort McAllister State Historic Park, 3894 Fort McAllister Road, Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Price: $20

Enjoy a three-course Christmas meal that will feature a mouthwatering specialty holiday menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

When: Sunday and Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Pacci Italian Kitchen & Bar

Price: $60 via reservation on OpenTable