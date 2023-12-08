SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Feel the holiday spirit this weekend as Savannah counts down to welcome Kris Kringle himself.
Savannah’s Waterfront Christmas on the River
This two-day event will include live performances, merry melodies and the lighted Christmas parade. Merchants and beverages will be available on the waterfront with free admission.
When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Savannah’s Waterfront, 1 W River Street
Price: Free admissions
Savannah African Art Museum’s Kwanzaa Marketplace
Enjoy BIPOC market vendors and artists that will be selling art, clothing and more with African culture-inspired work.
When: Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Savannah African Art Museum, 201 E. 37th Street Savannah, GA 31401
Price: Free
Walking Paranormal Investigation
Visiting real haunted places, you will join paranormal experts to investigate paranormal activity with equipment and gather evidence of the afterlife.
When: Friday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: McDonoughs, 21 E McDonough St Savannah Ga 31401
Price: $59
Savannah Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker
The legendary score by Tchaikovsky will fuel the performance of this classic holiday ballet, which demonstrates the story of a young girl’s dream of a Christmas gift coming to life to become her beloved prince.
When: Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts, 32 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401
Price: Tickets on standby
Coastal Pet Rescue Annual Twinkle Bark Stroll
As an adoption meet and greet night, take a stroll through a winter wonderland of lights, see the festival of trees and meet adoptable pets.
When: Friday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Coastal Pet Rescue, 7430 Thomas Ave, Savannah, GA 31406
Price: Minimum $5 donation
The Naughty List at The Vinyl Room Savannah
This is the perfect destination for a date night or a friend night out as this adults-only event will immerse the public in an intimate speakeasy-style cocktail lounge with a spicy holiday twist.
When: Friday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. & Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. all December long
Where: The Vinyl Room, 7 Drayton Street
Price: Free RSVP
Jekyll Boat Parade Holly Jolly
See decorated boats on the water and join in on the fun!
When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Jekyll Island, 100 James Rd, Jekyll Island, GA 31527-0872, United States
Price: Free
Holiday Popup Abundance Must-Haves Extravaganza
Visit for a complimentary coffee and chai tea while you shop, offering holiday deals for the season’s abundance of essentials. There will also be a $5 raffle entry to win various prizes.
When: Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Savannah Coffee Roasters, Liberty St
Price: Free
A Diva’s Christmas
Celebrating favorite Christmas carols, 1940s classics, and diva-worthy ballads promising a winter wonderland of music and cheer!
When: Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 325 Habersham Street Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $25