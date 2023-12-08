SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Feel the holiday spirit this weekend as Savannah counts down to welcome Kris Kringle himself.

This two-day event will include live performances, merry melodies and the lighted Christmas parade. Merchants and beverages will be available on the waterfront with free admission.

When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Savannah’s Waterfront, 1 W River Street

Price: Free admissions

Enjoy BIPOC market vendors and artists that will be selling art, clothing and more with African culture-inspired work.

When: Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Savannah African Art Museum, 201 E. 37th Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

(Getty Images)

Visiting real haunted places, you will join paranormal experts to investigate paranormal activity with equipment and gather evidence of the afterlife.

When: Friday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: McDonoughs, 21 E McDonough St Savannah Ga 31401

Price: $59



The legendary score by Tchaikovsky will fuel the performance of this classic holiday ballet, which demonstrates the story of a young girl’s dream of a Christmas gift coming to life to become her beloved prince.

When: Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts, 32 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Tickets on standby

As an adoption meet and greet night, take a stroll through a winter wonderland of lights, see the festival of trees and meet adoptable pets.

When: Friday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Coastal Pet Rescue, 7430 Thomas Ave, Savannah, GA 31406

Price: Minimum $5 donation

This is the perfect destination for a date night or a friend night out as this adults-only event will immerse the public in an intimate speakeasy-style cocktail lounge with a spicy holiday twist.

When: Friday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. & Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. all December long

Where: The Vinyl Room, 7 Drayton Street

Price: Free RSVP

See decorated boats on the water and join in on the fun!

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Jekyll Island, 100 James Rd, Jekyll Island, GA 31527-0872, United States

Price: Free

Visit for a complimentary coffee and chai tea while you shop, offering holiday deals for the season’s abundance of essentials. There will also be a $5 raffle entry to win various prizes.

When: Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Savannah Coffee Roasters, Liberty St

Price: Free

Celebrating favorite Christmas carols, 1940s classics, and diva-worthy ballads promising a winter wonderland of music and cheer!

When: Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 325 Habersham Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $25