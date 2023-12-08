SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Feel the holiday spirit this weekend as Savannah counts down to welcome Kris Kringle himself.

Savannah’s Waterfront Christmas on the River

This two-day event will include live performances, merry melodies and the lighted Christmas parade. Merchants and beverages will be available on the waterfront with free admission.

When: Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Savannah’s Waterfront, 1 W River Street

Price: Free admissions

Savannah African Art Museum’s Kwanzaa Marketplace

Enjoy BIPOC market vendors and artists that will be selling art, clothing and more with African culture-inspired work.

When: Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Savannah African Art Museum, 201 E. 37th Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Walking Paranormal Investigation

A dark stairwell illuminated by a slightly opened door at the top of the stairs. Shot with a long exposure to create the effect of a sillhouette of a ghost like figure at the top of the stairwell.
(Getty Images)

Visiting real haunted places, you will join paranormal experts to investigate paranormal activity with equipment and gather evidence of the afterlife.

When: Friday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: McDonoughs, 21 E McDonough St Savannah Ga 31401

Price: $59

Savannah Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

The legendary score by Tchaikovsky will fuel the performance of this classic holiday ballet, which demonstrates the story of a young girl’s dream of a Christmas gift coming to life to become her beloved prince.

When: Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts, 32 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Tickets on standby

Coastal Pet Rescue Annual Twinkle Bark Stroll

As an adoption meet and greet night, take a stroll through a winter wonderland of lights, see the festival of trees and meet adoptable pets.

When: Friday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Coastal Pet Rescue, 7430 Thomas Ave, Savannah, GA 31406

Price: Minimum $5 donation

The Naughty List at The Vinyl Room Savannah

This is the perfect destination for a date night or a friend night out as this adults-only event will immerse the public in an intimate speakeasy-style cocktail lounge with a spicy holiday twist.

When: Friday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. & Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. all December long

Where: The Vinyl Room, 7 Drayton Street

Price: Free RSVP

Jekyll Boat Parade Holly Jolly

See decorated boats on the water and join in on the fun!

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Jekyll Island, 100 James Rd, Jekyll Island, GA 31527-0872, United States

Price: Free

Holiday Popup Abundance Must-Haves Extravaganza

Visit for a complimentary coffee and chai tea while you shop, offering holiday deals for the season’s abundance of essentials. There will also be a $5 raffle entry to win various prizes.

When: Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Savannah Coffee Roasters, Liberty St

Price: Free

A Diva’s Christmas

Celebrating favorite Christmas carols, 1940s classics, and diva-worthy ballads promising a winter wonderland of music and cheer!

When: Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 325 Habersham Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $25