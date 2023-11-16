SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Get in the holiday spirit this weekend with all of the festive events Savannah has to offer.

Savannah Christmas Market

The Christmas Market is here! Enjoy a European-style outdoor holiday market as well as live performances, children’s activities, photos with Santa and a wide range of holiday-themed food and drink options.

When: Thursday to New Year’s Day

Where: Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River Street

Price: Free

Here you can ease into your Christmas shopping and find unique gifts for the holidays with art, food, entertainment and more.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Drive

Price: Free Admissions

Go see the film that some say is so transcendent, that even if you’re not familiar with the band or the music being played, you’ll still be compelled to dance.

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Trustees’ Theater, 216 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $5 for SCAD Card holders, $8 for students, military and seniors, and $10 for the general public

Holiday Bazaar at The Farmhouse

This is a fundraising event where you can find your special Christmas decor, with benefits going to the Children’s Gardens.

When: Friday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free admissions

The farmers market is back where you can find organic and locally grown produce, food and much more.

When: Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Richmond Hill History Museum, 11460 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA

Price: Free admission

Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show

The Dinner Detective will have their only show in November where you and your family can tackle a hilarious and challenging crime over dinner.

When: Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Holiday Inn Savannah Historic District, 520 West Bryan Street

Price: $59.99

Locally Made Savannah Artisan & Adoption Event

Holiday shop and support local artists alongside pet adoptions with Renegade Paws Rescue. While you’re there, grab food from vendors on site.

When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 4611 Atlantic Ave, Corner of 63rd & Atlantic Av

Price: Free admission