SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Get in the holiday spirit this weekend with all of the festive events Savannah has to offer.
Savannah Christmas Market
The Christmas Market is here! Enjoy a European-style outdoor holiday market as well as live performances, children’s activities, photos with Santa and a wide range of holiday-themed food and drink options.
When: Thursday to New Year’s Day
Where: Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River Street
Price: Free
Christmas Made in the South
Here you can ease into your Christmas shopping and find unique gifts for the holidays with art, food, entertainment and more.
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Drive
Price: Free Admissions
Arthouse Cinema: Stop Making Sense
Go see the film that some say is so transcendent, that even if you’re not familiar with the band or the music being played, you’ll still be compelled to dance.
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Trustees’ Theater, 216 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $5 for SCAD Card holders, $8 for students, military and seniors, and $10 for the general public
Holiday Bazaar at The Farmhouse
This is a fundraising event where you can find your special Christmas decor, with benefits going to the Children’s Gardens.
When: Friday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA 31401
Price: Free admissions
Richmond Hill Farmers Market
The farmers market is back where you can find organic and locally grown produce, food and much more.
When: Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Richmond Hill History Museum, 11460 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA
Price: Free admission
Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective will have their only show in November where you and your family can tackle a hilarious and challenging crime over dinner.
When: Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Holiday Inn Savannah Historic District, 520 West Bryan Street
Price: $59.99
Locally Made Savannah Artisan & Adoption Event
Holiday shop and support local artists alongside pet adoptions with Renegade Paws Rescue. While you’re there, grab food from vendors on site.
When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 4611 Atlantic Ave, Corner of 63rd & Atlantic Av
Price: Free admission