SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend, be creative, eat some new food and try new things as the community welcomes the holiday season.

To celebrate Veterans Week, Service Brewing will be hosting a family-friendly event where you can learn to line dance and do the Texas two-step with food from the truck La Chalupa.

When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing, 574 Indian St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

The Friday show will be a normal night at the opera where they will be performing Menotti operas, “The Old Maid and the Thief” and “The Telephone.” The Saturday show will be a twist where top-notch singers will perform the same show but with a number of drinks.

When: Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Holiday Inn Express, 199 East Bay Street Savannah, GA 31406

Price: $15 to $25

Vintage Extravaganza Vendor Market

Twenty vendors and flea market. Music by Jason Bible on Saturday from 2:00 to 5:00. Food for sale by Two Brothers and a Broad. So many treasures to be found.

When: Friday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m.

Where: Vintage Extravaganza, 2501 Hawaii Ave

Price: Free

The Veterans Day Parade is an annual tradition that brings together our community in an act of collective remembrance and gratitude. The casket flags hung above Broughton Street serve as a visual reminder of the cost of freedom, and the special place these brave men and women hold in our hearts.

When: Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Where: From the intersection of Abercorn and Gwinnett streets

Price: Free

If you can’t make it out for the parade, watch it live on WSAV or wsav.com starting at 9:30 a.m.

Take advantage of live entertainment, buckets of steamed oysters, vendors, kids’ activities and fireworks!

When: Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 7224 Highway 21 Port Wentworth, GA 31407

Price: Free

Centered around our 1800s heritage homesite​s, visitors young and old will enjoy hands-on activities​, take-home crafts, live music and other fun presentations as they venture back through history.

When: All day Saturday

Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center, 711 Sandtown Road, Savannah, Ga 31410

Price: Children, seniors, military for $5, and adults $7

Enjoy deli sandwiches, latkes, matzah ball soup and more foods with entertainment and activities for the kids.

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Monterey Square, Bull Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401

Price: Free, food tickets to eat

Holiday Spooktacular Bazaar

Get some early holiday shopping done at this spooky market with food and drink vendors.

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Clyde Venue Savannah, 223 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Price: Free

Free admissions to the local museum for residents of Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Liberty, Beaufort and Jasper counties.

When: Sunday from noon to midnight

Where: SCAD Museum of Art, 601 Turner Blvd

Price: Free