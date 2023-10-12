SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Drawing a blank on your weekend plans? Don’t fret. Savannah has various events to fit your interests.

Witch way to the party? Enjoy magic tricks, spooky stories and complimentary tarot and palm readings at Thompson Savannah.

When: Thursday – Saturday all of October at 6 p.m.

Where: Bar by Fleeting, 201 Port St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA

Price: Free

Mother Earth will be there to lead you to the path to the various character and candy stops along the hike with your trick-or-treaters.

When: Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center, 711 Sandtown Road, Savannah, Ga 31410

Price: Adults $8 each and Children $10 each

Come deep dive into the unordinary, the out-of-the-box, off-the-beaten-path, the strange and the unexpected experiencing the supernatural of the cemetery.

When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Bonaventure Cemetery Savannah

Price: $44 and up

Grab a fancy mask and enjoy live entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres, complimentary cocktails and special guest appearances.

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Thompson Hotel, 201 Port Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $125 and up

Do you dare enter the web? Experience this year’s newest FRIGHTFEST- NIGHTMARE AT THE CLOWNVILLE SLAUGHTERHOUSE.

When: Friday at 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Blood Moon Acres, 3307 Grantham Road, Jesup, GA 31546

Price: $17

(A dog dressed as a witch for Halloween/ Getty)

This fun-filled day will offer a photo booth for owners and pets, food trucks, yard games, face painting, a dog treat decorating station and more.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Tanger Outlets, Pooler, 200 Tanger Outlets Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322

Price: Free

Love craft beer? You will have unlimited tastings of over 50 craft beers, multiple whiskeys and other drinks. Some of the best Texas-style BBQ vendors in the Southeast will be there to sell food on-site as well.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Eastern Wharf, 201 Port Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $65 and up

Bring your furry friend if you fancy food trucks, ice cream, cider, popcorn, costume contests, bounce houses and shopping, with adoption specials for cats and dogs.

When: Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Humane Society of Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA

Price: Free

Live your Harry Potter fantasy with glow-in-the-dark fun. Experience magical creatures, quill writing, herbology, Muggle studies and Quidditch.

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Georgia State Railroad Museum, 655 Louisville Rd., Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $15 and up

Don’t forget about Oktoberfest, with live music, German competitions, German food and so much more.

When: Every Saturday this month at 1 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River Street

Price: May vary