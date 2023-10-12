SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Drawing a blank on your weekend plans? Don’t fret. Savannah has various events to fit your interests.
SPOOKTOBER AT BAR BY FLEETING
Witch way to the party? Enjoy magic tricks, spooky stories and complimentary tarot and palm readings at Thompson Savannah.
When: Thursday – Saturday all of October at 6 p.m.
Where: Bar by Fleeting, 201 Port St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Price: Free
HALLOWEEN HIKE
Mother Earth will be there to lead you to the path to the various character and candy stops along the hike with your trick-or-treaters.
When: Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center, 711 Sandtown Road, Savannah, Ga 31410
Price: Adults $8 each and Children $10 each
FRIDAY THE 13TH NEW MOON AT BONAVENTURE AFTER HOURS
Come deep dive into the unordinary, the out-of-the-box, off-the-beaten-path, the strange and the unexpected experiencing the supernatural of the cemetery.
When: Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Bonaventure Cemetery Savannah
Price: $44 and up
TWILIGHT AT THE THOMPSON: A MASQUERADE BALL
Grab a fancy mask and enjoy live entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres, complimentary cocktails and special guest appearances.
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Thompson Hotel, 201 Port Street Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $125 and up
WEB OF FEARS HAUNTED FOREST TRAIL WALK 2023
Do you dare enter the web? Experience this year’s newest FRIGHTFEST- NIGHTMARE AT THE CLOWNVILLE SLAUGHTERHOUSE.
When: Friday at 7:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Blood Moon Acres, 3307 Grantham Road, Jesup, GA 31546
Price: $17
DOGTOBERFEST
This fun-filled day will offer a photo booth for owners and pets, food trucks, yard games, face painting, a dog treat decorating station and more.
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Tanger Outlets, Pooler, 200 Tanger Outlets Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322
Price: Free
BLUES, BREWS, BBQ & BOURBON
Love craft beer? You will have unlimited tastings of over 50 craft beers, multiple whiskeys and other drinks. Some of the best Texas-style BBQ vendors in the Southeast will be there to sell food on-site as well.
When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Eastern Wharf, 201 Port Street Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $65 and up
HUMANE SOCIETY FALL FAIR
Bring your furry friend if you fancy food trucks, ice cream, cider, popcorn, costume contests, bounce houses and shopping, with adoption specials for cats and dogs.
When: Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Humane Society of Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr, Savannah, GA
Price: Free
FROGWARTS: A MAGICAL ADVENTURE
Live your Harry Potter fantasy with glow-in-the-dark fun. Experience magical creatures, quill writing, herbology, Muggle studies and Quidditch.
When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Georgia State Railroad Museum, 655 Louisville Rd., Savannah, GA 31401
Price: $15 and up
OKTOBERFEST AT PLANT RIVERSIDE DISTRICT
Don’t forget about Oktoberfest, with live music, German competitions, German food and so much more.
When: Every Saturday this month at 1 p.m.
Where: Plant Riverside District, 400 W. River Street
Price: May vary