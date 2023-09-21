SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For a stress-free weekend of fun, the Savannah Jazz Festival will be in full swing as well as the Water Lantern Festival, Oktoberfest and the Savannah Bee Fall Festival.

For more on those events, visit here.

Keep reading for details on other festivals happening this weekend.

Here you will be able to support local artists making original art and homemade items. Shop for woodcrafts, local photography, candles, soaps, jewelry and more.

When: Friday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Where: Rousakis Plaza, River St, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: Free

Laugh all night with “America’s Got Talent” star Karen Mills as she tours the country.

When: Friday from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: District Live at Plant Riverside District, 400 West River Street

Price: $30

Peel off those layers, party in the swamp and dance the night away at this one-of-a-kid rave to release your inner ogre.

When: Friday at 10 p.m.

Where: Elan Savannah, 301 Williamson Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $30

Celebrate your favorite fandom and shows at this event featuring special celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors and more.

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.

Where: Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Drive

Price: $20 – $55, kids passes are free with the purchase of an adult pass

Don’t forget about the Forsyth Market where you can find fresh produce, seafood, meat and much more.

When: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free

Love cars? Well, surround yourself with like-minded car lovers where there will be vendors, food trucks, face painting and, of course, cars.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Red Door Auction Yard, 300 US-80, Bloomingdale, GA 31302

Price: $3

Looking for something different? At this event, you will find over 25 local artisan vendors. Also in attendance will be Renegade Paws Rescue to adopt a furry friend with food from Gainz Grill Food Truck.

When: Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Locally Made Savannah Artisan Market, 4611 Atlantic Ave (corner of 63rd and Atlantic)

Price: Free