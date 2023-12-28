SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend is full of New Year’s celebrations and plenty of opportunities to enter 2024 in style.

Rewind! This musical event is back! With 4 shows to end the year, this high-energy cast will go through the evolution of music throughout the decades of the 70s, 80s and 90s. When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. Where: The Historic Savannah Theatre, 222 Bull St., Savannah, GA 31401 Price: $27.61 (Child/Teens), $52.22 (Adults, 17+)

Mesu’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

This event will be full of dancing and a vibrant atmosphere with music by DJ Goddess, a free chips & salsa bar with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. $5 drinks happy hours from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

When: Sunday from 10 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: MESU, 570 King Street Charleston, SC 29403

Price: Free

With complimentary hors d’oeuvres, party favors and a midnight champagne toast, this Great Gatsby-inspired party is right on the banks of the Savannah River with a clear view of fireworks to bring in the new year with a loved one.

When: Sunday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Rocks on the Roof, West Bay Street, Savannah, GA, USA102 West Bay Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $100

Take advantage of multiple venues offering free admission at participating bars and drinks specials all night! All are encouraged to wear festive NYE attire for the crawl as there will be plenty of NYE accessories handed out!

When: Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Pour Larry’s206 West Saint Julian Street Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $24.99 until Dec. 29th and $29.99 the day of

If you are into the grunge scene and want to take a step into a new world of experimental and exciting music from The Maxines EL Rocko is the only place to go.

They will also host another New Year’s party featuring artists like The Mars Mars, Femme Reaper, Protozoan and more!

When: Friday from 8 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. & Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.

Where: El Rocko Lounge, 117 Whitaker St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA

Price: RSVP

Shen Yun is a beautiful display of goodness, wisdom, and faith. For our world today, it is a message of hope. Combining the expressivity and athleticism of classical Chinese dance with an East-West live orchestra and innovative backdrops, Shen Yun is a breakthrough in performing arts.

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Johnny Mercer Theatre, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave, Savannah, GA 31401

Price: $90 to $180

Brace yourself for an electrifying Sub Zero New Year’s Eve at Electric Moon! Chill vibes and hot beats await as we ring in the new year.

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Where:

Electric Moon Skytop Lounge (Plant Riverside District)

400 W. River Street, Savannah, GA

Price: $20