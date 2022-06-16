SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — June is the time for swimming and soaking up some rays of sunlight, but what’s happening in Savannah that you can do to enjoy (or escape) the warm weather? Here’s a list of some things going on in Savannah this weekend.
First Annual Cosmic Flea Market
When: Friday, June 17 from 5 p.m. to Saturday, June 18 ending at 9 p.m.
Where: Moodright’s
Price: A price is not listed on the event page
This event is 21+ and a link to more information can be found here.
The Culturist Union (Grand Opening) Juneteenth Soiree
When: Friday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Culturist Union
Price: $50 per ticket
For more information you can click or tap on the link here.
Savannah True History Tours Fundraiser
When: Saturday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Where: Johnson Square
Price: A minimum donation of $15 per adult is requested.
For more information, you can click or tap here.
Goat Yoga
When: Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m.
Where: Southbound Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
For more information, you can click or tap here.
Juneteenth Celebration
When: Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Lake Mayer Park
Price: Free
For more information, you can click or tap here.
Dog Hike
When: Saturday, June 18 at 4 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free
For more information, you can click or tap here.
Pride Bar Crawl
When: Saturday, June 18 at 4 p.m.
Where: Stafford’s Public House
Price: Tickets start at $20
A link to more information can be found here.
Dad’s Day Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ Cookout
When: Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page
A link to more information can be found here.
Pack Walk with Renegade Paws Rescue
When: Sunday, June 19 at 6 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.
A link to more information can be found here.
DaBaby and Moneybagg Yo
When: Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m.
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price: Tickets start at $79
A link to more information can be found here.