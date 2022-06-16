SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — June is the time for swimming and soaking up some rays of sunlight, but what’s happening in Savannah that you can do to enjoy (or escape) the warm weather? Here’s a list of some things going on in Savannah this weekend.

First Annual Cosmic Flea Market

When: Friday, June 17 from 5 p.m. to Saturday, June 18 ending at 9 p.m.

Where: Moodright’s

Price: A price is not listed on the event page

This event is 21+ and a link to more information can be found here.

The Culturist Union (Grand Opening) Juneteenth Soiree

When: Friday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Culturist Union

Price: $50 per ticket

For more information you can click or tap on the link here.

Savannah True History Tours Fundraiser

When: Saturday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Johnson Square

Price: A minimum donation of $15 per adult is requested.

For more information, you can click or tap here.

Goat Yoga

When: Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m.

Where: Southbound Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

For more information, you can click or tap here.

Juneteenth Celebration

When: Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Lake Mayer Park

Price: Free

For more information, you can click or tap here.

Dog Hike

When: Saturday, June 18 at 4 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free

For more information, you can click or tap here.

Pride Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, June 18 at 4 p.m.

Where: Stafford’s Public House

Price: Tickets start at $20

A link to more information can be found here.

Dad’s Day Beer, Bourbon, and BBQ Cookout

When: Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page

A link to more information can be found here.

Pack Walk with Renegade Paws Rescue

When: Sunday, June 19 at 6 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.

A link to more information can be found here.

DaBaby and Moneybagg Yo

When: Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price: Tickets start at $79

A link to more information can be found here.