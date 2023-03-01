SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March has finally arrived and the weather is only getting warmer. So, what can you do this weekend to get out in Savannah and celebrate winter’s defeat? Here’s a list of 10 events to give you some ideas.
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
When: Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5 at varying times
Where: Savannah Children’s Theatre
Price: $16-$20
“Haunted” Paint & Sip Show
When: Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m.
Where: The Savannah Underground
Price: $65
High Velocity
When: Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m.
Where: Molly McGuire’s
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Flow with Your Bliss Workshop at Savannah Cultural Arts Center
When: Friday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center
Price: $15-$20
Georgia Beer Day + Sour Fest
When: Saturday, March 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Two Tides Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page
Goat Yoga Savannah
When: Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Southbound Brewing Company
Price: $35
Kaleidoscope Circus
When: Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Plant Riverside District
Price: Free
Oyster Fest at the Peregrin Rooftop
When: Sunday, March 5 at noon
Where: Peregrin, Savannah
Price: A price is not listed on the event page
Taste of Macramé: Two Simple Projects to Get You Started!
When: Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m.
Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center
Price: $30-$40
Paws to Parks: Walk The Squares With Your Pup
When: Sunday, March 5 at 6 p.m.
Where: Chatham Park
Price: Free