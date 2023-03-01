SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – March has finally arrived and the weather is only getting warmer. So, what can you do this weekend to get out in Savannah and celebrate winter’s defeat? Here’s a list of 10 events to give you some ideas.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

When: Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5 at varying times

Where: Savannah Children’s Theatre

Price: $16-$20

“Haunted” Paint & Sip Show

When: Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Savannah Underground

Price: $65

High Velocity

When: Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m.

Where: Molly McGuire’s

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Flow with Your Bliss Workshop at Savannah Cultural Arts Center

When: Friday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center

Price: $15-$20

Georgia Beer Day + Sour Fest

When: Saturday, March 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Two Tides Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page

Goat Yoga Savannah

When: Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southbound Brewing Company

Price: $35

Kaleidoscope Circus

When: Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District

Price: Free

Oyster Fest at the Peregrin Rooftop

When: Sunday, March 5 at noon

Where: Peregrin, Savannah

Price: A price is not listed on the event page

Taste of Macramé: Two Simple Projects to Get You Started!

When: Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m.

Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center

Price: $30-$40

Paws to Parks: Walk The Squares With Your Pup

When: Sunday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

Where: Chatham Park

Price: Free