SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With the weather slowly becoming tolerable again, it’s time to go out on the town and enjoy some of the activities happening around Savannah.
Herbalists Monthly Gathering 3rd Friday
When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 12 p.m.
Where: Rebirth
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Valentine’s Art Show & Pop Up Market
When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: The Nest Gallery
Price: No price is listed on the event page
The Cadillac Three: The Bandana Tour at Saddlebags
When: Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.
Where: 317 West River Street
Price: $15 per person
World Whale Day
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 340 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Price: Free
SAV BIPOC MAKERS x TCU Market
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Were: The Culturist Union
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
JLS Fit Kids Fest 2023
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Savannah Children’s Museum
Price: Free
Black Heritage Tour
When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.
Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site
Price: Admission plus $2 program fee.
Video Art Screenings: Ragnar Kjartansson and The National, “A Lot of Sorrow”
When: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Where: Jepson Center
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
WitchCrafting: A Beginner’s Demonstration Series
When: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Cosmic Corner
Price: Donation based
Britton-René Collins, Percussionist
When: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.
Where: Bach Ascending
Price: No price is listed on the event page.