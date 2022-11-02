SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is on it’s way. Why not take a little time to enjoy the events going on this weekend in Savannah? Here’s a list of some to get you started.
Grand Opening of Smithereens
When: Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m.
Where: Savannah Smithereen’s
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Pack Walk with Renegade Paws Rescue
When: Friday, November 4 at 6 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island Park Rd
Price: Free but parking is $5
Live Music: Susanna Kennedy
When: Friday, November 4 at 6 p.m.
Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
FGS 50th Anniversary Celebration!
When: Friday, November 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center
Price: No price is listed on the event page
Blessings & Dedication: Jerome B. Meadows Unveils New Public Art Project
When: Saturday, Novemer 5 at 10 a.m.
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
2022 Asian Festival | Colors of Asia
When: Saturday, November 5 at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Eastern Wharf
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Toy Story
When: Saturday, November 5 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center
Price: Tickets start at $16.65
Birding Hike
When: Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.
SIUMC’s Family Fall Festival
When: Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island United Methodist Church
Price: Free event.
Fall Music Recital
When: Sunday, November 6 at 4:05 p.m.
Where: The Historic Second African Baptist Church
Price: No price is listed.