SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is on it’s way. Why not take a little time to enjoy the events going on this weekend in Savannah? Here’s a list of some to get you started.

When: Friday, November 4 at 1 p.m.

Where: Savannah Smithereen’s

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

When: Friday, November 4 at 6 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island Park Rd

Price: Free but parking is $5

When: Friday, November 4 at 6 p.m.

Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

When: Friday, November 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Oatland Island Wildlife Center

Price: No price is listed on the event page

When: Saturday, Novemer 5 at 10 a.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

When: Saturday, November 5 at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Eastern Wharf

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

When: Saturday, November 5 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Where: Savannah Cultural Arts Center

Price: Tickets start at $16.65

When: Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.

When: Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island United Methodist Church

Price: Free event.

When: Sunday, November 6 at 4:05 p.m.

Where: The Historic Second African Baptist Church

Price: No price is listed.