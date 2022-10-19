SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to.

Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival

When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23

Where: Savannah Convention Center

Price: $20 per person per day or $40 per person for the weekend

More information is available through the link here.

Savannah Halloween Cosplay Gala

When: Friday, October 21 at 3 p.m.

Where: 980 Industry Drive

Price: $5 to $42.75 per person

More information is available through the link here.

Witches & Whiskers

When: Friday, October 21 at 6 p.m.

Where: Pounce Cat Cafe

Price: $60 per perosn

More information is available through the link here.

Trick-Or-Read: Free Halloween Comics for All Ages

When: Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, October 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: Neighborhood Comics

Price: Free

More information is available through the link here.

Wag-o-ween

When: Saturday, October 22 to Sunday, October 23

Where: All over Downtown Savannah

Price: $10 per dog

More information is available through the link here.

Isle Of Hope Annual Art and Music Festival

When: Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m.

Where: Isle of Hope

Price: Free

More information is available through the link here.

Fall Fest

When: Saturday, October 22 at 4 p.m.

Where: Bull Street Baptist Church

Price: Free

More information is available through the link here.

Back N Black- The Ultimate ACDC Experience

When: Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: 3016 East Victory Drive

Price: $20 per person

More information is available through the link here.

Mommy & Me Brunch

When: Sunday, October 23 at 11 a.m.

Where: Funky Brunch Cafe

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information is available through the link here.

Wizard Theme Paint Party!

When: Sunday, October 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Painting With A Twist

Price: $39 to $49 per person

More information is available through the link here.