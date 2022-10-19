SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to.
Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival
When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23
Where: Savannah Convention Center
Price: $20 per person per day or $40 per person for the weekend
More information is available through the link here.
Savannah Halloween Cosplay Gala
When: Friday, October 21 at 3 p.m.
Where: 980 Industry Drive
Price: $5 to $42.75 per person
More information is available through the link here.
Witches & Whiskers
When: Friday, October 21 at 6 p.m.
Where: Pounce Cat Cafe
Price: $60 per perosn
More information is available through the link here.
Trick-Or-Read: Free Halloween Comics for All Ages
When: Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, October 23 at 6 p.m.
Where: Neighborhood Comics
Price: Free
More information is available through the link here.
Wag-o-ween
When: Saturday, October 22 to Sunday, October 23
Where: All over Downtown Savannah
Price: $10 per dog
More information is available through the link here.
Isle Of Hope Annual Art and Music Festival
When: Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m.
Where: Isle of Hope
Price: Free
More information is available through the link here.
Fall Fest
When: Saturday, October 22 at 4 p.m.
Where: Bull Street Baptist Church
Price: Free
More information is available through the link here.
Back N Black- The Ultimate ACDC Experience
When: Saturday, October 22 at 7 p.m.
Where: 3016 East Victory Drive
Price: $20 per person
More information is available through the link here.
Mommy & Me Brunch
When: Sunday, October 23 at 11 a.m.
Where: Funky Brunch Cafe
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information is available through the link here.
Wizard Theme Paint Party!
When: Sunday, October 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Painting With A Twist
Price: $39 to $49 per person
More information is available through the link here.