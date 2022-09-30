SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Consider the last “This Weekend in Savannah” article a false alarm. Instead, here’s some stuff that has not been canceled due to the storm.

Final Friday Fire

When: Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m.

Where: Stafford’s Public House

Price: $5

More information is available through the link here.

Fall Botanical Bash

When: Saturday, October 1 at 9 a.m.

Where: Savannah Victory Gardens

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information is available through the link here.

17th Annual Buddy Walk

When: Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information is available through the link here.

Workshop: Portrait in Color Pencil

When: Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.

Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center

Price: $20 for city residents, $25 for others

More information is available through the link here.

Oktoberfest in the Biergarten

When: Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information is available through the link here.

Fire & Wine

When: Saturday, October 1 at 6 p.m.

Where: Foxy Loxy Print gallery and Café

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information is available through the link here.

Phil The Neighborhood

When: Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m.

Where: Habersham YMCA

Price: Free

More information is available through the link here.

Pet Blessing

When: Sunday, October 2 at 4 p.m.

Where: Ascension Lutheran Church Savannah

Price: Free

More information is available through the link here.

Halloween HORROR Trivia

When: Sunday, October 2 at 6 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page, but you’ll want to arrive early as space is limited.

More information is available through the link here.