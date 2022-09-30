SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Consider the last “This Weekend in Savannah” article a false alarm. Instead, here’s some stuff that has not been canceled due to the storm.
Final Friday Fire
When: Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m.
Where: Stafford’s Public House
Price: $5
More information is available through the link here.
Fall Botanical Bash
When: Saturday, October 1 at 9 a.m.
Where: Savannah Victory Gardens
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information is available through the link here.
17th Annual Buddy Walk
When: Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information is available through the link here.
Workshop: Portrait in Color Pencil
When: Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.
Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center
Price: $20 for city residents, $25 for others
More information is available through the link here.
Oktoberfest in the Biergarten
When: Saturday, October 1 at 11 a.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information is available through the link here.
Fire & Wine
When: Saturday, October 1 at 6 p.m.
Where: Foxy Loxy Print gallery and Café
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information is available through the link here.
Phil The Neighborhood
When: Sunday, October 2 at 3 p.m.
Where: Habersham YMCA
Price: Free
More information is available through the link here.
Pet Blessing
When: Sunday, October 2 at 4 p.m.
Where: Ascension Lutheran Church Savannah
Price: Free
More information is available through the link here.
Halloween HORROR Trivia
When: Sunday, October 2 at 6 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page, but you’ll want to arrive early as space is limited.
More information is available through the link here.