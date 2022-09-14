SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather may have been a little rough over the past few weeks but rain or shine there’s plenty happening in the city this weekend. Here’s a list of some events that you can participate in.

THE CHRISTIANS

When: All weekend

Where: Asbury Memorial Theatre

Price: $25-$35

Ice Cream Social

When: Friday, September 16 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Habersham School

Price: Free

Witchy Meet Up: Autumn Equinox

When: Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free

Clothing Swap

When: Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Stables

Price: Tickets are $5

HAMMER VOLUME 1 Book Signing

When: Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 1205 Bull St.

Price: Ranging from free to $13.99

Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, September 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Pokémon TCG Weekly

When: Saturday, September 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: The Jolly Goblin

Price: $10 entry

Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute

When: Saturday, September 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Coach’s Corner

Price: $25-$35

Wormhole Presents: Myq Kaplan

When: Saturday, September 17 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: The Wormhole Neighborhood Pub & Music Venue

Price: $20 per person

SPLASH! LGBTQ+ Pool Party

When: Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m.

Where: The Kimpton Brice Hotel

Price: $25 per person

