SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather may have been a little rough over the past few weeks but rain or shine there’s plenty happening in the city this weekend. Here’s a list of some events that you can participate in.
THE CHRISTIANS
When: All weekend
Where: Asbury Memorial Theatre
Price: $25-$35
Ice Cream Social
When: Friday, September 16 at 6 p.m.
Where: The Habersham School
Price: Free
Witchy Meet Up: Autumn Equinox
When: Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free
Clothing Swap
When: Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Stables
Price: Tickets are $5
HAMMER VOLUME 1 Book Signing
When: Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 1205 Bull St.
Price: Ranging from free to $13.99
Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, September 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Service Brewing
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Pokémon TCG Weekly
When: Saturday, September 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: The Jolly Goblin
Price: $10 entry
Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute
When: Saturday, September 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Coach’s Corner
Price: $25-$35
Wormhole Presents: Myq Kaplan
When: Saturday, September 17 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: The Wormhole Neighborhood Pub & Music Venue
Price: $20 per person
SPLASH! LGBTQ+ Pool Party
When: Sunday, September 18 at 1 p.m.
Where: The Kimpton Brice Hotel
Price: $25 per person
