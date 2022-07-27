(Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is coming to an end but there is still time to get some fun in before school starts back up. Here’s a list of things you can do this weekend in Savannah if you want to have a good time.

UniFya

When: Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Wing Cafe

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Savannah Comic Con

When: Saturday, July 30 through Sunday, July 31

Where: Savannah Convention Center

Price: $35 online or $40 at the door. Children 10 and under are free.

Books, Bikes and Badges Block Party

When: Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Carver Village Community Center

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Summer Market at Olmsted Savannah

When: Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 601 Indian Street

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Goat Yoga Savannah

When: Saturday, July 30 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Coastal Empire Beer Co.

Price: $35 per person though discounts are available for veterans, nurses and some others.

Southern Fried Vegan: Brews and BBQ

When: Saturday, July 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Southbound Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Back To School Block Rock

When: Saturday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: The Front Porch

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Meet Paula Deen at Creek House Seafood and Grill

When: Saturday, July 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Creek House Seafood & Grill

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Sasquatch, Hippie Death Cult Comes To The Wormhole

When: Saturday, July 30 at 9 p.m. to Sunday, July 31 at 1 a.m.

Where: The Wormhole

Price: $12 per person

Family and Friends Day

When: Sunday, July 31 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Beth Eden Baptist Church

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Gospel On The Greens

When: Sunday, July 31 at 4 p.m.

Where: First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

