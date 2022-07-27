SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer is coming to an end but there is still time to get some fun in before school starts back up. Here’s a list of things you can do this weekend in Savannah if you want to have a good time.
UniFya
When: Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Wing Cafe
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Savannah Comic Con
When: Saturday, July 30 through Sunday, July 31
Where: Savannah Convention Center
Price: $35 online or $40 at the door. Children 10 and under are free.
Books, Bikes and Badges Block Party
When: Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Carver Village Community Center
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Summer Market at Olmsted Savannah
When: Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 601 Indian Street
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Goat Yoga Savannah
When: Saturday, July 30 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Coastal Empire Beer Co.
Price: $35 per person though discounts are available for veterans, nurses and some others.
Southern Fried Vegan: Brews and BBQ
When: Saturday, July 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Southbound Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Back To School Block Rock
When: Saturday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: The Front Porch
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Meet Paula Deen at Creek House Seafood and Grill
When: Saturday, July 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Creek House Seafood & Grill
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Sasquatch, Hippie Death Cult Comes To The Wormhole
When: Saturday, July 30 at 9 p.m. to Sunday, July 31 at 1 a.m.
Where: The Wormhole
Price: $12 per person
Family and Friends Day
When: Sunday, July 31 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Beth Eden Baptist Church
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
Gospel On The Greens
When: Sunday, July 31 at 4 p.m.
Where: First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
