SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – April Fools’ is right around the corner, but these weekend activities are no joke. Here is a list of 10 events you can go to this weekend for a good time.

When: Friday, March 31 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center

Price: $10 for one class, $60-$80 for the full 8 weeks of classes.

When: Friday, March 31 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Gray Line Savannah

Price: $25 for children, $45 for adults.

When: Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Where: Life Church at Ardsley Park

Price: Free

This is an event intended for children through the 5th grade, not for adults.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m.

Where: Coastal GA Botanical Gardens & The Historic Bamboo Gardens

Price: No price was listed on the event page.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

Where: 8912 Whitfield Ave

Price: No price was listed on the event page.

When: Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. to Sunday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: Alee Shrine Temple

Price: $5 – $10

When: Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.

Where: Lake Mayer

Price: No price was listed on the event page.

When: Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Two Tides Brewing Company

Price: No price was listed on the event page.

When: Sunday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: $5 parking fee

When: Sunday, April 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: First Baptist Church of Savannah

Price: No price was listed on the event page.