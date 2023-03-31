SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – April Fools’ is right around the corner, but these weekend activities are no joke. Here is a list of 10 events you can go to this weekend for a good time.
Seated Dance Class: A Dance class for all mobility levels
When: Friday, March 31 at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center
Price: $10 for one class, $60-$80 for the full 8 weeks of classes.
Family Friendly Comedy Tour
When: Friday, March 31 at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Gray Line Savannah
Price: $25 for children, $45 for adults.
Glow in the Park: Easter Egg Hunt
When: Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.
Where: Life Church at Ardsley Park
Price: Free
This is an event intended for children through the 5th grade, not for adults.
The Savannah Orchid Show
When: Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. to Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m.
Where: Coastal GA Botanical Gardens & The Historic Bamboo Gardens
Price: No price was listed on the event page.
Craft & Market Fair
When: Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.
Where: 8912 Whitfield Ave
Price: No price was listed on the event page.
Savannah Punk Flea Market
When: Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. to Sunday, April 2 at 7 p.m.
Where: Alee Shrine Temple
Price: $5 – $10
Annual Eggstravaganza Golden Egg Hunt
When: Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.
Where: Lake Mayer
Price: No price was listed on the event page.
Spring De Soto Street Market
When: Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Two Tides Brewing Company
Price: No price was listed on the event page.
Spring Festival
When: Sunday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: $5 parking fee
“Life of Jesus” Art Gallery and Reception
When: Sunday, April 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: First Baptist Church of Savannah
Price: No price was listed on the event page.