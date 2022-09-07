SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is just around the corner and that means it is time to start planning what you’re going to do. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah to look forward to.
Trivia Night
When: Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m.
Where: Savannah Bee Company
Price: $15 per person
More information is available through the link here.
Tisoki at Elan Savannah
When: Friday, September 9 at 10 p.m.
Where: 301 Williamson Street
Price: $15-$25 per person
More information is available through the link here.
Perry Rubber Bike Shop Saturday Morning Ride
When: Saturday, September 10 at 8 a.m.
Where: Perry Rubber Bike Shop
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information is available through the link here.
#CareFreeBlackGirl CookOut Savannah
When: Saturday, September 10 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: W W Law
Price: Early bird is $5 and ends September 7. Otherwise, tickets are $10 each
More information is available through the link here.
Fire & Wine
When: Saturday, September 10 at 6 p.m.
Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café
Price: No price is listed on the event page
More information is available through the link here.
JEA Kids Night Out
When: Saturday, September 10 at 6 p.m.
Where: Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance
Price: $30 for members, $36 for guests
More information is available through the link here.
Windhand and Donnie Doolittle Live at Lodge of Sorrows
When: Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m.
Where: 415 W Boundary St
Price: $15 advance, $18 day of
More information is available through the link here.
Myrtle & Rose Sunday Jazz Brunch
When: Sunday, September 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Plant Riverside District
Price: No price is listed on the event page, but tables can be booked through the link here.
More information is available through the link here.
Drag Me to the Moon BRUNCH!
When: Sunday, September 11 at noon
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page, but tickets are available through the link here.
More information is available through the link here.
Trivia in the Beer Garden
When: Sunday, September 11 at 6 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information is available through the link here.
Have a weekend event that you want to spread the word about? Send information about the event to digital@wsav.com.