SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is just around the corner and that means it is time to start planning what you’re going to do. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah to look forward to.

Trivia Night

When: Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m.

Where: Savannah Bee Company

Price: $15 per person

More information is available through the link here.

Tisoki at Elan Savannah

When: Friday, September 9 at 10 p.m.

Where: 301 Williamson Street

Price: $15-$25 per person

More information is available through the link here.

Perry Rubber Bike Shop Saturday Morning Ride

When: Saturday, September 10 at 8 a.m.

Where: Perry Rubber Bike Shop

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information is available through the link here.

#CareFreeBlackGirl CookOut Savannah

When: Saturday, September 10 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: W W Law

Price: Early bird is $5 and ends September 7. Otherwise, tickets are $10 each

More information is available through the link here.

Fire & Wine

When: Saturday, September 10 at 6 p.m.

Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café

Price: No price is listed on the event page

More information is available through the link here.

JEA Kids Night Out

When: Saturday, September 10 at 6 p.m.

Where: Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance

Price: $30 for members, $36 for guests

More information is available through the link here.

Windhand and Donnie Doolittle Live at Lodge of Sorrows

When: Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m.

Where: 415 W Boundary St

Price: $15 advance, $18 day of

More information is available through the link here.

Myrtle & Rose Sunday Jazz Brunch

When: Sunday, September 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Plant Riverside District

Price: No price is listed on the event page, but tables can be booked through the link here.

More information is available through the link here.

Drag Me to the Moon BRUNCH!

When: Sunday, September 11 at noon

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page, but tickets are available through the link here.

More information is available through the link here.

Trivia in the Beer Garden

When: Sunday, September 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information is available through the link here.

Have a weekend event that you want to spread the word about? Send information about the event to digital@wsav.com.