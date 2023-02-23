SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend has plenty in store for you to enjoy in Savannah. Here’s a list of 10 things happening in the area.

When: Friday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Savannah Convention Center

Price: $6-$12

When: Friday, Feb. 24 to Saturday, Feb. 25

Where: El-Rocko Lounge

Price: $22-$50

When: Friday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: The event is free but parking is $5

When: Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center

Price: Free

When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: The event is free but parking is $5

When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

Where: Savannah Children’s Museum

Price: $10

When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m.

Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center

Price: Free

When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: 460 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

Price: $50-$875

When: Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

Where: Keller’s Flea Market

Price: Free

When: Sunday, Feb. 26 at 12 p.m.

Where: Service Brewing

Price: $25 per person