SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend has plenty in store for you to enjoy in Savannah. Here’s a list of 10 things happening in the area.
Savannah Boat Show
When: Friday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, Feb. 26
Where: Savannah Convention Center
Price: $6-$12
AURA Fest Underground Weekend 2
When: Friday, Feb. 24 to Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: El-Rocko Lounge
Price: $22-$50
Geocaching Hike
When: Friday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: The event is free but parking is $5
Dancing While Black
When: Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center
Price: Free
Birding Hike
When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: The event is free but parking is $5
Seuss Fest 2023
When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.
Where: Savannah Children’s Museum
Price: $10
Savannah Black Art Expo
When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 12 p.m.
Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center
Price: Free
Gullah Geechee Grand African Ball
When: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Where: 460 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
Price: $50-$875
Free Rides Day
When: Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.
Where: Keller’s Flea Market
Price: Free
Beads & Brews
When: Sunday, Feb. 26 at 12 p.m.
Where: Service Brewing
Price: $25 per person