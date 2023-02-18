SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – February is teen dating violence awareness month, also known as TDVAM. According to the organization Love Is Respect, the month is focused on stopping dating violence before it starts through advocacy and education. Here’s what you need to know about teen dating violence.

What is teen dating violence?

Teen dating violence, also known as TDV is physical, sexual or emotional abuse experienced by teens in relationships before they become adults.

Physical, sexual and emotional abuse can look different in every relationship. While many people may know what physical and sexual abuse look like, emotional abuse may be a more foreign concept. Emotional abuse can be read about here.

How common is it?

TDV impacts anywhere from 12% of teens each year to one in three over the course of their teenage years.

Additionally, rates of emotional and psychological abuse are higher among youth than physical or sexual abuse. While there is no current national data available on the prevalence of sexual abuse among teenagers, as many at 76% of youth in some studies reported having experienced emotional or psychological abuse from a partner.

What can you do to prevent it?

Prevention for TDV starts with education. If teens know what to look out for when it comes to unhealthy relationship dynamics, they are more likely to be able to stop unhealthy behavior or exit a relationship before it escalates to violent territory.

The theme for 2023’s TDVAM is “Be About It.” This theme focuses on education, engagement and empowerment. According to Love Is Respect, these are things that can help with the prevention of TDV.

You can read all about preventing TDV by reading Love Is Respect’s 2023 action guide. It highlights how to navigate healthy relationships, warning signs for unhealthy relationships, community resources and more.