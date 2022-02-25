SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Everyone loves a little school pride, but what do the numbers tell us about the schools in Bulloch County?

Here are the top five elementary schools in Bulloch County, according to the Georgia School Grades Report for the 2018-2019 school year.



Brooklet Elementary School

Coming in at fifth place is Brooklet Elementary School. This school scored a 75.3 on its report, which brings its grade to a C. The school’s overall performance was higher than 52% of schools in the state and its academic growth was higher than 46% of schools in the state. 67.8% of Brooklet Elementary School third-graders were reading at or above their grade level target for the school year.

Stilson Elementary School

In fourth place is Stilson Elementary School, which scored a solid 80 points on its report which brings its grade to a B. The school’s overall performance was higher than 67% of schools in the state and its academic growth was higher than 66% of schools in the state. 63.5% of Stilson Elementary School’s third-grade students were reading at or above their grade level target for the school year.

Julia P. Bryant Elementary School

Stuck in the middle is Julia P. Bryant Elementary School. This school scored an 80.8 on their report which brings its grade to a B as well. It was just 0.8 points higher than its predecessor. The school’s overall performance was higher than 70% of schools in the state and its academic growth was higher than 92% of schools in the state. 47.5% of its third-grade students were reading at or above their grade level target for the school year

Nevils Elementary School

Nevils Elementary School is in second place for the 2018-2019 school year. This school scored an 82.6 on their report which brings its grade to a B. The school’s overall performance was higher than 76% of schools in the state and its academic growth was higher than 28% of schools in the state. 52.4% of its third-grade students were reading at or above their grade level target for the school year.

Sallie Zetterower Elementary School

Coming in first place is Sallie Zetterower Elementary School. This school scored 85 points on their report which brings its grade to a B. This school’s overall performance was higher than 81% of schools in the state and its academic growth was higher than 93% of schools in the state. 52.7% of this school’s third-grade students were reading at or above their grade level target for the school year.

