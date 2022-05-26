SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather in Savannah is only getting hotter and you might be wondering what you can do to escape the heat. Why not try out a water park?

Here’s a list of some water parks you can visit on a day trip to from Savannah for some fun in the sun.

Splash in the Boro waterpark

Splash in the Boro is located in Statesboro, about an hour away from Savannah, and their grand opening for the summer is just a couple of days away on Saturday, May 28. If you want to float down a lazy river or take on a water slide, this is your place.

Tickets for Splash in the Boro start at $19.99 online and season passes start at $85 online per person. Tickets purchased in person start at $17 for those under 48 inches tall and then switch to $22 for those over 48 inches tall. You can find a link to the information on ticket prices and other deals available by clicking the link here.

Splash in the Boro is open seven days a week. More information on their hours and location can be found through the link here.

Summer Waves Water Park

Located on Jekyll Island, this park is about an hour and a half away from Savannah. This is the perfect place for the whole family to enjoy, as it has attractions for all ages. There’s a splash pad, wave pool and lazy river, along with plenty of water slides.

Tickets for Summer Waves Water Park start at $25 per person Monday through Thursday and $28 Fridays through Sundays and on holidays. Season passes are $80 per person. You can find a link to more information about tickets by clicking or tapping here.

Summer Waves Water Park is open seven days a week starting on Saturday, May 28. More information about their hours and location can be found through the link here.

Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark

A little over two hours away from Savannah, in North Charleston, South Carolina, is another water park that’s great for a family. They have water slides, a toddler play area, a wave pool and other attractions like their lazy river and “Big Splash Tree House.” It is a bit of a drive to get there but it is definitely worth it.

Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark has general admission tickets available for $23.99 per person and $18.99 for those under 48 inches tall. There are no season passes offered on their website.

This water park is open on weekends until June 4, when they are open daily. You can find more information about the park available on their website through the link here.

St. Mary’s Aquatic Center

Also around two hours away is the St. Mary’s Aquatic Center located on Herb Bauer Drive. This aquatic center is perfect for those with young to preteen-aged children who want something fun to do this summer.

The aquatic center is also the most affordable place on this list, with season passes starting at around $57 for non-residents of St. Mary’s and tickets starting at $6.95 for those under 48 inches tall. Tickets for those over 48 inches tall are $10.95. You can view the complete list of ticket prices on their website through the link here.

The aquatic center opens on Saturday, May 28, for the season — seven days a week. You can find more information about the aquatic center by clicking or tapping the link to their Facebook page here.