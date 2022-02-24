SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – February in Savannah is unique to most other places in Georgia. Some days it is warm enough to go out to Tybee, and other days it’s time to bundle up indoors with a warm blanket and a bowl of soup.

Looking back, here’s the coldest February Savannah has seen in the past 50 years.

It was 1996 and the Dallas Cowboys had just won their third Super Bowl in four seasons. A week later, Savannah would experience snow for the first time that season. Then, the coldest February day in decades.

There wouldn’t be another day like this for decades to come either.

The temperature dropped to 18 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 5, cold enough to keep the 0.2 inches of snow that had just fallen the day before on the ground for a little while longer. The closest it had gotten to being this cold in February in the recent past was in 1973 when the temperature dropped to 19 degrees Fahrenheit on Feb. 12.

The average low temperature for the month was 43.2 degrees and the average high temperature was 65.9. This compares to 2021’s average low of 44.1 degrees and high of 64.6.

What else happened that month in 1996? The Pokémon Red and Blue games were released for the Gameboy in Japan, Alanis Morissette won her first Grammy (and then two more) at 21-years-old and the “24 Hours in Cyberspace” event was held (which you can read more about through the link here).

If you’re wondering what February got the hottest in the same timeframe, look no further. February 2018 saw the hottest day with 87 degrees recorded on Feb. 25.