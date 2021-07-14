What to expect from the 40th Savannah Jazz Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 40th Savannah Jazz festival makes its way back to Forsyth Park this fall.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Interim Executive Director Paula Fogarty. “We just got the good news about 10 days ago from the mayor’s office, so we are scrambling to put together the biggest music festival we have ever had in 40 years.”

Savannah Jazz, in partnership with the City of Savannah and WSAV, will host the festival from Sept. 23 through 26.

“People will be entertained Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Forsyth Park, with 16 live performances of world-class jazz and great blues,” said Fogarty.

“This will be the first big live event in Savannah post-COVID, and we are happy to lead the charge,” Fogarty said. “Last year in partnership with WSAV and of course, the City of Savannah, we were able to livestream our performances and we reached 175,000 people worldwide.”

Events will be held in person and streaming online here at wsav.com.

“We will have food vendors, we will have beverages for sale,” Fogarty said. “We will also have this year a patron’s tent for people who don’t want to hassle with bringing coolers and lawn chairs.” Patrons’ tent tickets can be purchased online here.

“All of the festival events are free and that’s because the Savannah Jazz organization’s mission is to keep great jazz music accessible for everybody,” Fogarty told WSAV NOW.

Currently, there are no restrictions on the attendance of this event.

“I encourage everyone to go on savannahjazz.org and read our guidelines about what to bring and about what not to bring, more importantly,” Fogarty said.