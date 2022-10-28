SAVANNAH, Ga. – Halloween is just days away and that means getting yourself ready for all the leftover candy you could have once the holiday has passed. Here are some ideas on how you can use those treats instead of throwing them away or letting them expire in your pantry.

Bring them to the office

If you work in an environment that allows it, why not bring your candy to work to share with coworkers? You can designate a bowl so that anyone can swing by and grab a handful or you can put them in little plastic baggies to pass out to individuals.

Bake them into something new

Maybe you have a sweet tooth but you’re sick of eating the same snacks over and over. That’s perfectly reasonable. Instead, why not try baking your treats into something new? This list of 25 recipes to re-use your candy with from “Eat This Not That” is a great place to start.

Pop it in the freezer

Freeze it and forget about it until you want a little snack! It is that easy. Beware: you should be careful when doing this. It is important to be mindful of the fact that candy can still expire even if you have it in the freezer. This link to how to freeze Halloween candy will tell you all you need to know.

Repurpose them for Thanksgiving

Just because you (or the kids) went overboard on the candy this year doesn’t mean that the rest of your family did. Instead of letting it all go to waste, bring it with you to your Thanksgiving dinner.

As with the office idea, you can put those candies in their own bags or leave it to everyone else to volunteer for a few pieces by placing them in a candy bowl.