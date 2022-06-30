SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is Monday, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to have a good time.

Savannah has plenty to offer in terms of exciting events happening in the city this weekend. Here’s a list of 10 things to get the fun started.

Live Music with David Duckworth from Equinox Entertainment

When: Friday, July 1 at 3 p.m.

Where: The Westin on 1 Resort Drive.

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Live Music: Adam Nye

When: Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m.

Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

First Friday for Folk Music

When: Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: First Presbyterian Church of Savannah

Price: $10 per person donation at the door or $5 if you’re a member.

July’s Totally Awesome First Friday Comedy

When: Friday, July 1 at 8 p.m.

Where: Totally Awesome Bar

Price: $5

Pokémon TCG Weekly

When: Saturday, July 2 at 1 p.m.

Where: Jolly Goblin Games

Price: $10 entry fee

Shindigs @ Over Yonder (Free Texas two-step and line dance)

When: Saturday, July 2 at 4 p.m.

Where: Over Yonder

Price: Free

Carpool – The Cars Tribute

When: Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: Coach’s Corner

Price: $20

Trivia in the Beer Garden

When: Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Pack Walk with Renegade Paws Rescue

When: Sunday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: $5 fee for parking

The 85 South Show Live – Ghetto Legends 2: Unfinished Business

When: Sunday, July 3 at 8 p.m.

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price: Tickets start at $34

