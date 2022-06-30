SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Independence Day is Monday, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to have a good time.
Savannah has plenty to offer in terms of exciting events happening in the city this weekend. Here’s a list of 10 things to get the fun started.
If you’re looking for Fourth of July events around Savannah, you’ll want to click or tap the link here.
Live Music with David Duckworth from Equinox Entertainment
When: Friday, July 1 at 3 p.m.
Where: The Westin on 1 Resort Drive.
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
A link to more information can be found by clicking or tapping here.
Live Music: Adam Nye
When: Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m.
Where: Foxy Loxy Print Gallery and Café
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
A link to more information can be found by clicking or tapping here.
First Friday for Folk Music
When: Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: First Presbyterian Church of Savannah
Price: $10 per person donation at the door or $5 if you’re a member.
A link to more information can be found by clicking or tapping here.
July’s Totally Awesome First Friday Comedy
When: Friday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
Where: Totally Awesome Bar
Price: $5
A link to more information can be found by clicking or tapping here.
Pokémon TCG Weekly
When: Saturday, July 2 at 1 p.m.
Where: Jolly Goblin Games
Price: $10 entry fee
A link to more information can be found by clicking or tapping here.
Shindigs @ Over Yonder (Free Texas two-step and line dance)
When: Saturday, July 2 at 4 p.m.
Where: Over Yonder
Price: Free
A link to more information can be found by clicking or tapping here.
Carpool – The Cars Tribute
When: Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m.
Where: Coach’s Corner
Price: $20
A link to more information can be found by clicking or tapping here.
Trivia in the Beer Garden
When: Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
A link to more information can be found by clicking or tapping here.
Pack Walk with Renegade Paws Rescue
When: Sunday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: $5 fee for parking
A link to more information can be found by clicking or tapping here.
The 85 South Show Live – Ghetto Legends 2: Unfinished Business
When: Sunday, July 3 at 8 p.m.
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price: Tickets start at $34
A link to more information can be found by clicking or tapping here.