What to do in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It can be hard to find things to do when you’re in a new place or just haven’t gotten the chance to get out in a while. To help, here is a list of five places you can go in Statesboro for a good time.

The Jumping Place Skydiving Center

Thrill-seekers will love this opportunity. The Jumping Place Skydiving Center offers you the chance to experience what it’s like to plummet towards the earth from daring heights.

Sound fun? You can find more information about their options on their website through the link here.

The Clubhouse

Whether you’re in the mood for bowling or go-carts, you’ll find something to enjoy at the Clubhouse. They have a full arcade, a mini-golf course and laser tag at their location on Old Register Road.

They are open until 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. You can check out their website by visiting the link here or their Facebook by visiting the link here.

Galactic Comics and Games

If you’re into games, then you have to check out Galactic Comics and Games. They have a fairly active tabletop community and post what events they have coming up on their Facebook page here.

They are closed on Monday and their hours vary throughout the week, so it’s best to check out their Facebook page or their website here for more information on when you should head over.

Statesboro Unlocked

If you’re looking for something new to try, why not give this escape room in Statesboro a try? They have three themed rooms to choose from: the serial killer, the outlaws and the iron city. Each room has a different level of difficulty and a different storyline. Tickets are $25 per person.

You can check out their website by visiting the link here.

Head to the movies

This one isn’t unique to Statesboro but when all else fails, the movie theater has your back. Gather up some friends or go solo to see what’s new.

You can check out what films are showing at the AMC by visiting the link here.