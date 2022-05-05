SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is almost here and the spring weather means that it is the perfect time to get out and have some fun in Savannah. Here’s a list of some of the events happening in town this weekend to help you figure out what you want to do.
Mother’s Day Cards Craft
When: Friday, May 6 from 12 to 4 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free
For more information, you can visit the link here.
Forsyth Farmers Market
When: Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Forsyth Park
Price: Free to attend
A link to a page with more information can be found here.
Sonye’s 5K Walk for the Cure
When: Saturday, May 7 from 1 to 7 p.m.
Where: Lake Mayer
Price: No price is listed but donations are encouraged.
For more information, you can visit the link here.
Marsh Discovery Hike
When: Saturday, May 7 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 per car and admission is $5 each
For more information, you can visit the link here.
Savannah’s Premier Derby Party
When: Saturday, May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: Reynold’s Square
Price: $150 to $200 per person
Visit the link here for more info.
Tales of Arabian Nights
When: Saturday, May 7 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts
Price: $29 to $69 depending upon seating.
Find more information on the event at this link.
Savannah Scottish Games and Celtic Festival
When: Saturday, May 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: Bethesda Academy
Price: $15 for adults, $5 for students, free for those 10 and under.
For more information, you can visit the link here.
Mommy and Me Bird Craft
When: Sunday, May 8 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Where: Skidaway Island State Park
Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.
Visit here for more details.
Cirque du Soleil: Crystal
When: Events all weekend
Where: Enmarket Arena
Price: Starting at $45
For more information, you can visit the link here.
Free Family Weekend at the Jepson Center & Telfair Academy
When: Events all weekend
Where: Jepson Center and Telfair Academy
Price: Free
For more information you can visit the link here.