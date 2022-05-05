SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is almost here and the spring weather means that it is the perfect time to get out and have some fun in Savannah. Here’s a list of some of the events happening in town this weekend to help you figure out what you want to do.

Mother’s Day Cards Craft

When: Friday, May 6 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free

For more information, you can visit the link here.

Forsyth Farmers Market

When: Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Forsyth Park

Price: Free to attend

A link to a page with more information can be found here.

Sonye’s 5K Walk for the Cure

When: Saturday, May 7 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Where: Lake Mayer

Price: No price is listed but donations are encouraged.

For more information, you can visit the link here.

Marsh Discovery Hike

When: Saturday, May 7 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 per car and admission is $5 each

For more information, you can visit the link here.

Savannah’s Premier Derby Party

When: Saturday, May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Reynold’s Square

Price: $150 to $200 per person

Visit the link here for more info.

Tales of Arabian Nights

When: Saturday, May 7 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts

Price: $29 to $69 depending upon seating.

Find more information on the event at this link.

Savannah Scottish Games and Celtic Festival

When: Saturday, May 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Bethesda Academy

Price: $15 for adults, $5 for students, free for those 10 and under.

For more information, you can visit the link here.

Mommy and Me Bird Craft

When: Sunday, May 8 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Skidaway Island State Park

Price: Parking is $5 but the event itself is free.

Visit here for more details.

Cirque du Soleil: Crystal

When: Events all weekend

Where: Enmarket Arena

Price: Starting at $45

For more information, you can visit the link here.

Free Family Weekend at the Jepson Center & Telfair Academy

When: Events all weekend

Where: Jepson Center and Telfair Academy

Price: Free

For more information you can visit the link here.