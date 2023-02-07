SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chocolate and a bouquet of roses are great Valentine’s Day gifts, but quality time spent with that special someone makes the day even sweeter.

While in Savannah, try expressing affection to a lover, relative or friend by checking out what the city has to offer. Here is a list of things to do on Valentine’s Day in Savannah.

The Georgia Queen Riverboat on the Savannah River. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Spend an evening on the water by taking a cruise on the Georgia Queen, a riverboat that features climate-controlled dining decks, dining rooms an open-air deck and covered deck. The two-hour riverboat cruise includes a premium four-course plated dinner, live entertainment, a bottle of house wine or champagne and dancing. Boarding starts at 6 p.m. and departs at 7 p.m. The prices are $129.95 per adult. Advanced reservations are required.

Hockey arena. (Getty Images)

For couples interested in sports, experiencing the chilling excitement at a Savannah Ghost Pirates game can make a great date. On Valentine’s Day, the Ghost Pirates will be taking on the Orlando Solar Bears. Currently, ticket prices range from $16 to $17.

Mamma Mia in production. Photo by Luciana Guerra/PA Wire (Photo by Luciana Guerra/PA Images via Getty Images)

If that special someone is a theater fan, consider checking out Mama Mia! at the Historic Savannah Theatre on Valentine’s Day. Mama Mia! is a musical that millions of people around the world have seen and is based on the music of Abba. Couples and friends can be enchanted by the tale of love, laughter and friendship. There are normal and premium seating options. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Photo taken at Tybee Island (Getty Images)

Experience paradise by watching the sunset on the beach at Tybee Island. Not only is the experience economical, but it is also customizable. Consider listening to romantic melodies and slow dancing with the sand under your feet as the river grass sways. Or taking pictures to capture the special moment spent with the ones who mean the most to you.

Jazz band playing (Getty Images)

Jazz music can be perfect when it comes to setting an atmosphere conducive to love, romance and affection. The Annual Future of Jazz Concert will not only feature local and regional young jazz vocalists and instrumentalists under the direction of Teddy Adams, but it also offers an opportunity to explore Savannah’s African American heritage. The concert will be at the Jewish Educational Alliance located at 5111 Abercorn St. It starts at 6 p.m.

(Getty Images)

Although many celebrate “Galentines Day” on Feb. 13, this special party will be on Valentine’s Day and will feature the country sounds of the Natalie Goodman Band. There will be themed “Galentine’s Day” Giveaways and a $20 cover charge at the door.

Electric Moon is a bar that offers river views set against illuminated smokestacks. They offer signature cocktails and high-energy music to spark an energizing experience. There is a dance floor and a slide and spiral staircase that leads to the Moon Deck—an open-air adult playground featuring lawn games, gathering spaces and plenty of shared energy and memorable times among friends.

(Getty Images)

Take your sweetheart to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. The first annual Cupid’s Cabaret show will take place at the Thompson Hotel. Ticket prices include a night of love songs performed by a Sinatra-styled big band. Doors open for cocktails at 6 p.m. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra takes the stage at 7 p.m. The afterparty will be at Bar Julian’s rooftop. Currently, ticket prices range from $35 to $200.