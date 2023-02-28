SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – World Spay Day is the last day of February in 2023.

According to the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, World Spay Day was launched in 1995 and is set to occur every fourth Tuesday of February. It’s a campaign to encourage people to spay and neuter their companion animals (dogs and cats, typically) as well as feral cats in their area.

The campaign is part of a long push for spaying and neutering. It is the final day of Spay/Neuter Awareness month, which occurs every February.

So why do advocates argue that you should spay and neuter your pets? There are several reasons.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says that not only does spaying and neutering your companion animal keep unwanted litters from being born, but it also helps their health.

By spaying female dogs and cats early, you can prevent some uterine problems and breast cancer. For male dogs and cats, neutering can help prevent the development of benign prostatic hyperplasia and also testicular cancer.

It has also been found in one University of Georgia study that dogs live longer when they have been sterilized. They found that the causes of death such as infectious disease, trauma, vascular disease and degenerative disease were all reduced with sterilized dogs. Other studies had similar findings.

So, what should you do to celebrate World Spay Day? To get started, here is a list of places in Georgia where you can get affordable spay and neuter services for your companion animals. You can also check out these affordable spay and neuter services in South Carolina and Florida.