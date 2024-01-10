SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah River is the heart of the city and has led to the success of American international trade and Savannah’s financial security. So what are all the uses?

The 301-mile-long river sees over 3,000 vessels through its ports a year.

The Port of Savannah, which is dubbed the “single largest and fastest-growing container terminal in America” by the Georgia Port Authority, brought in $833.4 million in revenue in 2022.

The port saw 1.13 million containers in imports, with the top commodities to Chatham Country being liquid limestone, furniture and gravel.

Energy

Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, located just south of Augusta in Waynesboro, is a nuclear energy plant operated by Southern Nuclear that provides clean energy to the state.

Jointly owned by Georgia Power, Oglethorpe Power Corporation, Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and Dalton Utilities, the plant has a generating capacity of around 4,664 Megawatts of electricity.

The U.S. Department of Energy, DOE, owns the Savannah River Site which they use to manage and store special nuclear materials, operated by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC, SRNS.

In the 1950s, nuclear materials produced at the site were used to make nuclear weapons, producing 36 metric tons of plutonium between 1953 and 1988.

According to their mission statement:

SRNS makes the world safer through disciplined performance

in producing and protecting nuclear materials for our nation’s

security, promoting global nuclear deterrence, and protecting

the environment for future generations.

Additionally, the J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Richard B. Russell Dam and Hartwell Dam along the river generate millions of kilowatt hours per year.

Adobe Express

Supplying drinking water to 1.5 million people, the river basin is used for agriculture with a water withdrawal permit.

The river also is a wastewater discharge site for 177 facilities as of 2018 and supplies outfall for chemical plants.

Environmental Setbacks

According to the EPD’s 2022 Integrated 305(b)/303(d) list, there are around 170 listings of rivers and streams from the Savannah River Basin that are “waters not supporting their designated uses.”

There is also a fishing advisory issued for fishing in the basin’s waters, as some low-level chemicals have been found in fish.

Chemicals such as cesium-137 and strontium-90 have been found in fish in Savannah which is known to increase the risk of cancer.

Fish in the Savannah River Basin that have been found to contain Mercury, Selenium and PCBs:

Hybrid Bass

Largemouth Bass

Stripped Bass

Walleye

Spotted Bass

Channel Catfish

Bluegill Sunfish

Flat Bullhead

White Catfish

For any environmental or wildlife concerns, call the EPD’s emergency response unit at (800) 241-4113.