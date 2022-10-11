SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – National Coming Out Day (NCOD) is celebrated on October 11 every year and has been celebrated since 1988 in the United States.

The day was first celebrated on the one-year anniversary of the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. This march was hundreds of thousands strong, with an estimated over half-a-million people attending according to a Washington Post report.

The day is meant to celebrate the act of coming out as LGBTQ+ and the way that this is in and of itself a form of activism.

At the beginning of NCOD, the act of coming out was much more dangerous than it is now, specifically in the West. There are still places where coming out is dangerous, even in America.

Even if it is no longer physically dangerous in many areas, there are still places in the United States where discrimination is common. While the United States Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that this was unlawful discrimination, because there are no specific laws in place protecting LGBTQ+ individuals, there is still a lot that can fly under the radar in terms of discrimination.

This is why many say that NCOD is still important. According to many advocacy organizations, there is still much that can be done to further the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.