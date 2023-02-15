SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – February is Marfan Syndrome Awareness Month. This means that it’s time to ask important questions about what Marfan syndrome is and what you should know about the condition.

Marfan syndrome is a connective tissue disorder that can impact many parts of the body, from blood vessels in the body to the skin, heart, eyes and lungs. It can also impact the bones of the hips, spine, feet and rib cage.

Marfan syndrome was coined in 1896 by Dr. Antoine Marfan after the doctor in question treated a patient who had very long fingers and limbs. Later, it was discovered that the patient, a young girl, had a different disease but the name stuck.

People with Marfan syndrome are more than 250 times more likely to have an aortic dissection than the general population. An aortic dissection is a tear in an artery that takes blood from the heart, which is life-threatening. Thankfully, there are ways to help prevent this through medication, but a person has to know they are at risk in order to know they need something like medication.

People with Marfan syndrome, as in the case of the girl whose condition was the catalyst for coining the term, are known to be disproportionately tall with long limbs and long fingers.

There are plenty of notable figures who are believed to have lived with Marfan syndrome. Jonathan Larson, an American composer most known for his work in “Rent” and “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is believed to have had undiagnosed Marfan syndrome. Larson died from a misdiagnosed aortic dissection at the age of 35 before the debut of “Rent.”

Some have speculated that Abraham Lincoln had either Marfan syndrome or the related condition Ehler-Danlos Syndrome. There is also debate on if Julius Caesar and Robert Johnson had the condition.

To learn more about Marfan syndrome, you can visit the Marfan Foundation website.