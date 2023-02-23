RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Have you ever wondered what happens at a Bible journaling group? Have you ever heard of such a meeting? Every month, The Stamper’s Boutique holds a Bible journaling club hosted by Korin Sutherland.

Sutherland started her own stamp business Sweet ‘n Sassy Stamps 15 years ago. Now, it has expanded to a business that ships worldwide, with a brick-and-mortar location called The Stamper’s Boutique in Rincon. She uses this location to host her Bible journaling club and classes.

WSAV NOW spoke with her about the group, what you should expect if you’d like to attend, and what to do if you’re interested but have no journaling experience.

What is Bible journaling?

“Bible journaling is basically a way to creatively worship the Lord through what you’re learning when you read His Word,” Sutherland said.

What does that look like? Well, prepare to get a little messy.

Sutherland explained that normally, people might sit and do their devotional or read their Bible for 15 minutes and call it a day. She wants people to go deeper than that and really connect with what they’re reading.

“This kind of allows you to linger a little bit longer,” she said.

Sutherland described the act of Bible journaling as a response to the messages one might get from reading the Bible.

“It’s really just a way to worship the Lord creatively through art, based on what He’s teaching you,” she said.

What does Bible journaling look like?

Stamps, stickers, markers and paint are all used in Bible journaling. Check out the video below to get an idea of what your Bible journal could look like.

What goes on at a Bible journaling group?

Sutherland has two different Bible journaling groups.

The first is an introductory class that costs $35 and comes with a kit filled with items to use in your journal. You’ll need to bring your own study Bible, journal or notebook. You can also purchase a study Bible at the boutique.

“That’s where we’re teaching what Bible journaling is, what it isn’t, what’s involved, what kind of supplies do you need? You know, that kind of stuff,” Sutherland explained.

The second is the Bible journaling club that costs $20 to attend and also comes with what Sutherland described as a “swag bag” of items you can use to decorate your Bible. This group is more like a meetup.

“I’ll usually pick a scripture, something that the Lord has laid on my heart,” she said. After that, everyone sits around the tables and reads it together.

“We all just sit around and do our own journaling with all the art supplies,” Sutherland explained. “It’s kind of like a fun hangout but it’s surrounded around the Word.”