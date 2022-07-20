SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is finally on its way and that means getting ready and making plans for what you want to do. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah to help with your planning needs.

Have an event coming up this weekend or any other weekend? You can email the details to digital@wsav.com and WSAV will see about adding it.

Lucas Centennial Summer: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

When: Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts

Price: $8

More information can be found through the link here.

Cinema Savannah Presents: KIMI

When: Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center

Price: $10

More information can be found through the link here.

The Market Place at Memorial Stadium

When: Saturday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium

Price: No price for attendees is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

MHP Fit Dog Walk

When: Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

Where: UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium

Price: Free

More information can be found through the link here.

Family Fun Fest

When: Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Keller’s Flea Market

Price: No entry fee is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

Summer De Soto Street Market

When: Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Two Tides Brewing Co.

Price: No entry fee is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

Intro to Cleansing and Protection

When: Saturday, July 23 at 1 p.m.

Where: 305 East 38th St.

Price: $40

More information can be found through the link here.

5th Annual Charity Luau and Pig Roast

When: Saturday, July 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Coastal Empire Beer Co.

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

Savannah Jazz Presents Herb Alpert and Lani Hall in Concert

When: Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts

Price: $35

More information can be found through the link here.

Medal Militia (Metallica Tribute) back at The Wormhole!

When: Saturday, July 23 at 10 p.m.

Where: The Wormhole

Price: $12

More information can be found through the link here.

GRRR Dog Days of Summer with Savannah on Wheels

When: Sunday, July 24 at 11 a.m.

Where: 405 West Hall St.

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

A Vintage Speakeasy Experience with Old Fashioned Bazaar at Moon River!

When: Sunday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Moon River Brewing Company

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

More information can be found through the link here.

Punk Night at Eclipse of Savannah

When: Sunday, July 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: Eclipse of Savannah

Price: Free

More information can be found through the link here.