SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is finally on its way and that means getting ready and making plans for what you want to do. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah to help with your planning needs.
Have an event coming up this weekend or any other weekend? You can email the details to digital@wsav.com and WSAV will see about adding it.
Lucas Centennial Summer: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
When: Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m.
Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts
Price: $8
More information can be found through the link here.
Cinema Savannah Presents: KIMI
When: Friday, July 22 at 7 p.m.
Where: Savannah Culture Arts Center
Price: $10
More information can be found through the link here.
The Market Place at Memorial Stadium
When: Saturday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Price: No price for attendees is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
MHP Fit Dog Walk
When: Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m.
Where: UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium
Price: Free
More information can be found through the link here.
Family Fun Fest
When: Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Keller’s Flea Market
Price: No entry fee is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
Summer De Soto Street Market
When: Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Two Tides Brewing Co.
Price: No entry fee is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
Intro to Cleansing and Protection
When: Saturday, July 23 at 1 p.m.
Where: 305 East 38th St.
Price: $40
More information can be found through the link here.
5th Annual Charity Luau and Pig Roast
When: Saturday, July 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Coastal Empire Beer Co.
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
Savannah Jazz Presents Herb Alpert and Lani Hall in Concert
When: Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Lucas Theatre for the Arts
Price: $35
More information can be found through the link here.
Medal Militia (Metallica Tribute) back at The Wormhole!
When: Saturday, July 23 at 10 p.m.
Where: The Wormhole
Price: $12
More information can be found through the link here.
GRRR Dog Days of Summer with Savannah on Wheels
When: Sunday, July 24 at 11 a.m.
Where: 405 West Hall St.
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
A Vintage Speakeasy Experience with Old Fashioned Bazaar at Moon River!
When: Sunday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Moon River Brewing Company
Price: No price is listed on the event page.
More information can be found through the link here.
Punk Night at Eclipse of Savannah
When: Sunday, July 24 at 8 p.m.
Where: Eclipse of Savannah
Price: Free
More information can be found through the link here.