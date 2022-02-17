What are the most expensive houses for sale in Pooler?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s plenty in Pooler to entice people looking for a new place to live. The area is close to the beach and Savannah without being too close. The Tanger Outlets is right in town and there are lots of dining options for a night out.

With all of its benefits, how much would you be willing to spend to live in Pooler? Here are the five most expensive houses on the market right now in Pooler according to Realtor.com.

234 Spanton Crescent Drive

Price: $749,900

At the fifth-highest house for sale is this beautiful four-bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom home located in a gated golf course community. Built in 2008, this home has hardwood floors, a two-car garage and all the space you need for your family. You can check out the listing for 234 Spanton Crescent Drive by visiting the link here.

197 Wood Haven Lane

Price: $769,500

Coming in at the fourth-highest house for sale is 197 Wood Haven Lane, located at The Reserve at Savannah Quarters. This new construction boasts a three-car garage, hardwood floors and a guest bedroom with a private bathroom. The home has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. You can find more information about this listing by visiting the link here.

201 Wood Haven Court

Price: $825,000

This home is a new construction that is set to be completed this summer in The Reserve. It will have four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Much like the previous home, it will also have hardwood floors. It will also have a two-and-a-half-car garage. You can find more information about this listing by visiting the link here.

3 Water Oak Court

Price: $850,000

The second most expensive house on this list is, unsurprisingly, a new construction located at The Reserve. Much like the previous home, it will have four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, hardwood floors and a two-and-a-half-car garage. You can find more information about this house by visiting the link here.

250 Westbrook Lane

Price: $909,347

The most expensive home for sale in Pooler at this time is a new construction located in Westbrook at Savannah Quarters. The home is projected to be completed in May of this year. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, over half an acre of land and nearly 3,000 square feet on the main level alone. You can find more information about this house by visiting the link here.