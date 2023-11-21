SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Turkeys, greens and dressing were given out to the Savannah community Tuesday thanks to the efforts of Adams Funeral Services and St. Philip AME Church.

“This is important because what we want to do is imitate what Jesus did for us and what God did for us,” said Rev. C.J. Holliman, senior pastor for the St. Philip AME Church.

“What God did for us, he gave the best and we want to give the best to the community and we want to be a blessing.”

As dozens lined up outside of the church on MLK Blvd., volunteers from both organizations got together to distribute the produce to as many people as they could.

“It was originally 50 turkeys, but we were able to raise enough to give away 100 turkeys,” said Michelle Adams with Adams Funeral Services.

“So we’re just so grateful to be blessed by the Lord today and have all these people come out who are in need.”

They plan to hand out turkeys until they are all gone, to make sure families of the community have a meal for Thanksgiving.

“God has blessed us to be a blessing,” said Holliman, “and in the season of generosity and the season of sharing and caring, we just want to let the community know, the loving community, one which Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King talked about, we just wanted to let them know that we love you and this is our token of how we love you all.”