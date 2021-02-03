‘Walk and Learn’ event for community members interested in Camino de Santiago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One community member is making a historic Spanish adventure accessible in the Hostess City.

The Camino de Santiago is a world heritage site that dates back thousands of years. People from all over the world complete the 500-mile walk stretching across Spain every year.

Marjorie Young, the hike organizer, is hosting a “Walk and Learn” event at Lake Mayer on Saturday, Feb. 6, where experienced hikers will share their lessons learned on the trail.

Young was one of just over 7,000 United States citizens who completed the journey in 2016.

“It’s a chance to reflect on your life,” Young said. “Walking the Camino has really helped me get through this pandemic because it teaches you the importance of being right here, right now.”

Those who have completed the hike will share their packing lists of all necessary items to bring on your journey along with advice on how to make it a successful trip.

“It took me 40 days,” Young said. “The biggest thing that I got out of it was absolute peace and serenity. You eventually stop thinking about the day-to-day worries and you end up being completely in the now. You don’t know where you’re going to be spending the night every night. You have to figure that out. It teaches you faith.”

Marjorie Young completing the 500-mile journey

The group will meet at 12 p.m. by the statue near the entrance of Lake Mayer and then walk the Truman Linear Trail to DeRenne and back to Lake Mayer.

Young is a lifelong member of American Pilgrims on the Camino (APOC). She says she hopes to start an official hiking club in Savannah if enough community members show interest.

If you’re interested in attending the event, RSVP to Marjorie Young at Marjorie@MarjorieYoung.com or call 912-844-9990.