BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort is a beautiful place with lots of eateries to choose from. But where do you go when you’re a vegetarian visiting the area? Here are five Lowcountry places with veggie options that you’ll enjoy.

Herban Market and Cafe

Herban Market and Cafe is a vegan and vegetarian cafe and bakery that sells all sorts of delightful veggie dishes for breakfast, brunch and lunch. This includes things like the smokey beet Reuben, their house-made veggie burger and their vegan cobb salad.

Herban Market and Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Their kitchen closes at 3 p.m. on weekdays. They are located on North Street.

You can check out their website through the link here or find them on Facebook at this link.

Panini’s on the Waterfront

If you want pizza and a salad, you should try out Panini’s on the Waterfront. They have a reasonable selection of pizza options for those who don’t eat meat and they have several salads to enjoy as well. If those aren’t your style, they also offer a fresh tomato panini that you can chow down on.

Panini’s on the Waterfront is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is closed on Sunday and Monday. They are located on Bay Street. You can check out their website through the link here.

Yes, Thai Indeed

Almost all of the food options at Yes, Thai Indeed have a vegetarian alternative. You can get meals with tofu instead of meat or you can forgo the protein altogether and stay strictly veggie. This restaurant offers curries, fried rice, noodles and more.

Yes, Thai Indeed is open every day of the week except for Sunday. They have lunch hours Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Their dinner hours are Monday through Thursday from 4:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

You can find more information by visiting their website through the link here.

Hearth Wood Fired Pizza

Not only does this place offer endless vegetable pizza options, but they also have unique veggie options like their eggplant parmesan sandwich. This pizza shop is the perfect spot for someone who isn’t looking for just a salad.

Hearth Wood Fired Pizza is located on Bay Street and they are open daily. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can check out their menu on their website through the link here.

Lowcountry Produce Market and Cafe

Lowcountry Produce Market and Café has plenty to offer by way of vegetarian breakfast options. There’s avocado toast, egg salad sandwiches, and much more. They also have brunch and lunch options which include sandwiches as well as fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese.

The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are located on Carteret Street and you can view their menu through the link here. You can also check out their website through the link here.