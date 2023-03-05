SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A vegan food truck is coming to Savannah later this year, if everything goes according to plan.

One of the owners of Deathless Food Truck, Gretchen Needy, spoke with WSAV NOW about the dream that is slowly coming to fruition.

“My husband- it’s been a huge dream of his,” Needy said.

According to Needy, the two have been in the food and hospitality industry for a long time. She said that the mistreatment that occurred within the industry while she and her husband worked there was one of the things that inspired them to open the truck.

“Our biggest hope and dream for Deathless Food Truck is to be able to supply jobs that actually pay enough so that people can more than survive,” Needy explained. “Working in hospitality, usually you’re just barely getting by.”

She hopes that they will be able to provide not only great food and great service, but also a chance for people to be able to be fairly compensated for the work that they contribute as part of the team. Their goal is to give people the chance to not only make enough money to live, but to be happy.

Another goal? Bring really great vegan food to Savannah with a fusion twist.

“My husband has been a vegan for 5 years and we’ve done a lot of traveling together,” Needy started. She went on to explain that they had been to over 30 countries between the two of them, trying street food everywhere they went.

“Our favorite part of other countries is eating their street food,” she said.

They wanted to bring a little bit of that adventure back to Savannah.

“We were like, ‘Oh my gosh! We’ve got to do vegan street food’,” she said. “What would be more fun than that?”

While it’s a fun idea, Needy said that the process for getting to the point where they can actually open the food truck for business is long. She described plenty of hoops to jump through: communicating with the state, the IRS, local municipalities.

They have been open about the process on their Facebook page.

“Our hope in sharing the process of us going through this is to be a hope for other people,” she said. “We’re starting this from nothing.”

The street food served at Deathless Food Truck will all be completely vegan and made from scratch in small batches. The Needy’s are hoping to open by Savannah Jazz Festival in September.