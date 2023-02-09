SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and there’s lots to plan. Searching for the perfect dish to make for your beloved is difficult without the added pressure of the holiday. We’re here to make it easier by giving you a list of 10 Valentine’s Day recipes you have to try.

Want something quick and easy but still delicious? This recipe from All Recipes is the way to go. Even better: you probably already have most of the ingredients.

This recipe makes four servings of two pancakes each for a total of eight pancakes. It takes around 20 minutes to prepare from start to finish.

This recipe from Two Peas and Their Pod makes for the perfect breakfast in bed. It is like a charcuterie board but filled with breakfast items and sweets. It’s customizable, so you can change what you don’t like without ruining the recipe.

This board makes six servings and takes around 35 minutes to prepare from start to finish.

This recipe takes a little longer to make but it’s worth the wait. From the Pioneer Woman website, this quiche includes ham, cheese and shallots. You’ll love the simplicity of the recipe.

The recipe is for one quiche which is about six to eight servings. It takes 10 minutes to prep and 40 to 45 minutes to bake.

Diving into the lunch and dinner options, this first recipe is a little more complicated but still easy to do. From the Australian website Delicious, it only uses two pans and is a healthy alternative to some other recipes on this list.

This pasta dish makes four servings and only has seven ingredients. It takes less than an hour to put together, with most of the time spent cooking the pasta.

This recipe from Julia Childs is one of the most popular recipes for beef bourguignon out there. You’ll want to prepare for a commitment with this recipe, and for the hefty reward that comes with the dedication to making this hearty dish.

This recipe takes over three hours to make, with 15 minutes of prep time. It makes six servings but there is a tool on the website to adjust for the group size.

This recipe from Ahead of Thyme comes with a video that you can watch to learn more about it. The Italian classic is a great option for Valentine’s Day — or any day.

This chicken parmesan takes about an hour to make, with less than half of that time spent in the oven. The recipe is easy and makes five servings.

Looking for a dinner for two? This recipe from A Couple Books is a great option for the couple who wants a nice dinner for the holiday.

This recipe takes about 90 minutes from start to finish, with 70 of those spent in the oven. It can be easily adjusted to accommodate more guests in case you want to do a double or triple date.

On to desserts, these mini vanilla pound cakes from Sally’s Baking Addiction are something you’ll fall in love with this Valentine’s Day. They have vanilla flavoring and raspberry icing on top.

These pound cakes require either a loaf pan or mini Bundt pans. They take about two hours from start to finish. By the end of your baking, you’ll have made eight to nine mini-cakes that you can share with your loved ones.

This recipe from Food Network is good for a party of just for two. It is quick and easy to make, so you don’t have to stress about finding the time to create your perfect dessert. Take it easy, try out this dip with some fresh strawberries.

This recipe takes about 15 minutes to throw together. It yields three cups of the chocolate dip and also has toppings included that you can pair with your dipped strawberries.

Now that you’ve gotten your food together, it’s time for a martini break. This creamy, chocolate martini recipe is great if you’ve forgotten to make it until the last minute — it’s quick and the instructions make it easy to follow along.

From the blog A Couple Cooks, this recipe takes five minutes to craft. It yields one drink, so you can make as many as you’d like without much math.