SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – School is out for the season, and for many, that means finding something to entertain the kids. If you’re interested in sending your children to Vacation Bible School (VBS) this summer, you’ll want to check out this helpful list of places hosting VBS camps in Savannah.

Food Truck Party VBS

Where: Asbury Memorial Church

When: Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Price: $10 per child, $20 maximum per family

Wesley Monumental UMC

Where: Wesley Gardens Retreat Center

When: Monday, June 13 to Friday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to noon

Price: $10 per child

Music & Arts Camp 2022

Where: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

When: Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: $75 for one child, $125 for two and $150 for three or more

2022 VBS is MONUMENTAL

Where: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church

When: Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon

Price: $35 per child

Cosmic Quest

Where: Bull Street Baptist Church

When: Monday, June 27 to Friday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to noon

Price: Free

Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness

Where: First Baptist Church of the Islands

When: Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Make Waves

Where: Islands Christian Church

When: Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

Jesus League

Where: St. Thomas Episcopal Church

When: Tuesday, July 19 through Thursday, July 21 from 5:45 to 8 p.m.

Price: No price is listed on the event page.

CBC Kids Camp

Where: Community Bible Church

When: Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Price: $35 per child

If you know of any camps happening in June or July of 2022 that were not included in this list, feel free to email them to the WSAV NOW team at digital@wsav.com.