SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you are a left-laner or a right-laner, there are some unspoken rules for the road. Here’s a list of rules, so we can all drive happier.

Horn etiquette

Use your horn sparingly to avoid unnecessary distractions and noise.

Usually, a short horn or tap horn is meant to get another driver’s attention. For example, a distracted driver stopped at a green light.

This is for non-life-threatening circumstances, but a longhorn or lay horn is to notify others of danger or distress.

Passive aggressive use of your horn is never worth it.

The left lane is for passing

Attention all left-laners, this lane is meant for passing over cars going slow on the right lane. In Savannah, there are many two-lane roads and single-lane roads limiting options for drivers to pass.

At the same time, right-laners, don’t hold up traffic while using the left lane to pass.

The driver controls the temperature in the car

If you are a passenger in a car that is not your own, the driver has authority over the control of the climate. When the car is too cold or too hot, let the driver know to find a more comfortable setting.

Park between the lines

This may seem like a no-brainer, but often there are some who will take up two spots. In Georiga, double parking is punishable as a traffic violation by a fine.

If you have trouble parking in the lines, don’t be afraid to check and adjust.

The people around you will thank you.

Keep a safe distance from the car in front of you

Don’t be a tailgater staying just inches away from the car in front of you. The suggested safe distance is of a car’s length or 14 feet.

To avoid damage or injury when someone is tailgating, remain calm and keep steady. Do not slam on the brakes.

Call 911 if you see someone holding up this hand signal

If you make eye contact with a car or person next to you and they are holding up an open palm with their thumb tucked in, that is a signal for domestic violence, human trafficking or kidnapping.

Finally, don’t be a backseat driver

Everyone has that friend or family member who brings a steering wheel and brakes with them every time they are in your car.

This only leads to stress and tension during the trip and oftentimes, a GPS is more accurate.

Honorable mentions: