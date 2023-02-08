SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are still seeking information on a murder that happened over thirty years ago.

The body of 22-year-old University of Georgia (UGA) student Jennifer Lynn Stone was discovered in the bedroom of her three-room apartment at 187 Hull Street in the downtown business district of Athens at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 1992. Her cause of death was strangulation.

Stone, who was from Roswell, was a senior advertising major and lived alone in the apartment for around eight months.

A friend last saw her alive around midnight on April 23 and investigators think Stone may have been killed during the early morning hours that same day.

UGA students who were working with Stone on a project went to her apartment to check on her after she missed two meetings. Upon arrival at the apartment, they found a side door opened a few inches, looked in and saw her body.

The case has since gone cold but the ACCPD still hopes to provide answers and justice concerning the case.

“For this case, and any case, ACCPD will promptly follow up on newly developed leads,” said Lt. Shaun Barnett of the ACCPD. “We are always assessing advancements in technology and investigative resources to gauge if they would be relevant or beneficial to any of our investigations. It is quite possible that an investigative tool or resource that could help solve a case has not even been created yet.”

On what the public can do to help the ACCPD solve the case Barnett said, “For this case specifically, it is likely that someone knows something relevant that could be the key to solving this case. We urge anyone with information to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone who knows something relevant in helping to solve this case can contact the ACCPD at 706-613-3330 or the GBI Region 11 Athens Office at 706-552-2309.