SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island police are reminding residents and visitors of the law surrounding driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“If you’re caught operating a motor vehicle under the influence on Tybee, you will go to jail,” they said in a Facebook post Monday.

Of the five cases discussed in a public information release, all but one involved someone driving under the influence.

In one instance, police said “an obviously drunk driver” with a beer in his pocket struck several vehicles and a golf cart with a 2-year-old passenger in the parking lot of a local restaurant. The child was OK and the driver was arrested for a DUI.

Lt. Emory Randolph said that while this was not an abnormal amount of DUI charges to see in a week, it was still an issue.

“In 2022, there’s enough educational campaigns out there that people are well aware that driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs is a huge problem,” Randolph said.

He pointed to the danger that driving under the influence poses to the public. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every day about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving related crashes

“There’s way too many people that are injured or killed every year because of it,” Randolph explained.

He pointed out that there are plenty of options out there to avoid driving while under the influence, like Uber, Lyft and traditional taxi services.

“There’s absolutely no excuse to travel under the influence,” Randolph said.

To read the full public information release on last week’s incidents, you can visit the link here.